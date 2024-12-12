Episode 3 of Creature Commandos revealed the tragic backstory of GI Robot (voiced by Sean Gunn). Like The Bride, GI Robot’s story began in a previous era of the DC Universe – specifically the World War II era, where the robotic soldier was an invaluable asset in the war against the Axis Powers – only to end up in prison for doing exactly what he was programmed for: killing Nazis. The episode also gave James Gunn the perfect opportunity to sneak in some obscure DC villains that most people never even heard of.

WARNING: CREATURE COMMANDOS EPISODE 3 SPOILERS!

After GI Robot is convicted of murder, he’s sent to Belle Reve. As soon as he arrives in the prison, he does the classic corridor walk, greeted by other villains locked behind bars. These villains might take even experienced DC fans some time to recognize – either because they are not too popular or because they only pop into the screen for a few seconds during Creature Commandos Episode 3.

Shaggy Man

On the leftmost cell of GI Robot’s corridor walk, we see a character with brown bushy hair and a long wild beard. The DC character who mostly resembles that shaggy creature is appropriately called Shaggy Man, who debuted in the Silver Age classic Justice League of America #45 in 1966. Created by the legendary team of Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky, this unstoppable force originated as a military experiment gone wrong, when scientists attempted to create the perfect soldier using a combination of dead tissue and an experimental synthetic material called “plastalloy.”

His complete indestructibility and tireless nature make the Shaggy Man particularly nightmarish. He doesn’t sleep, eat, or drink, and his sole purpose is to destroy everything around him. Furthermore, the creature possesses superhuman strength that increases the longer he fights, coupled with a healing factor that surpasses even that of Superman.

The character’s most significant storyline came during Grant Morrison’s JLA run, where General Wade Eiling, facing terminal brain cancer, transferred his consciousness into a Shaggy Man body. This transformation created one of the Justice League’s most dangerous enemies, combining Eiling’s tactical genius with the Shaggy Man’s raw power. This version of the character would later join the Injustice League and become a recurring threat across multiple DC storylines.

Usually, Shaggy Man is depicted as a massive wild beast. The Belle Reve prisoner, however, is human-sized and seems to have a conscience. So, if that’s indeed Shaggy Man, it’s probably a new take on the General Wade Eiling storyline.

Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man

First appearing in 1964’s Doom Patrol #89, Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man is the most widely recognizable villain sharing Belle Reve with GI Robot. Sven Larsen, a brilliant but unstable Swedish scientist, gained his extraordinary powers after deliberately exposing himself to an experimental amino acid formula, believing it would prove his scientific genius to his former mentor, Niles Caulder.

The character’s abilities are among the most versatile in the DC Universe. He can simultaneously transform different parts of his body into any animal (living or extinct), plant matter, or mineral substance. For example, he could have the head of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, an arm made of diamond, and legs transformed into giant sequoia trees. This unique ability set made him particularly challenging for the Doom Patrol to combat, as they never knew what combination of powers they would face.

The character received renewed attention after an appearance in the (brilliant) Doom Patrol live-action series, where Alec Mapa portrayed him. The show reimagined him as a former member of the Bureau of Normalcy who gained his metamorphosis abilities through Nazi experiments, maintaining his threat level while adding layers of tragic complexity to his character.

The Fisherman

Let’s be clear: we couldn’t find any DC villain who would perfectly fit the figure we see in the second cell. However, the design of this villain’s armor and hood makes us think this is most likely a version of The Fisherman.

First appearing in Aquaman #21, The Fisherman was conceived by Nick Cardy and Bob Haney as a surface-world criminal who used fishing-themed weapons to commit robberies. Karl Arliss, the original Fisherman, employed an arsenal of sophisticated weapons disguised as fishing equipment, including a high-tech fishing rod capable of generating powerful energy beams, nets that could withstand tremendous pressure, and various aquatic vehicles. His technical expertise made him a formidable opponent for Aquaman, particularly because his weapons worked equally well above and below the surface.

The modern interpretation of the Fisherman revealed a far more sinister origin. In recent stories, he is an interdimensional hunter serving entities known as the Masters. This version possesses genuine supernatural abilities, including controlling water, creating powerful tendrils from his body, and breathing underwater. His most notable storyline involved attempting to unite the seven seas’ criminal elements to create an underwater army, leading to a massive crossover event that required multiple heroes to stop him.

Crimson Centipede

While less well-known than Wonder Woman’s primary rogues gallery, The Crimson Centipede represents one of her most unique adversaries. First appearing in 1967’s Wonder Woman #169, this creation of Ares was specifically designed to counter Diana’s message of peace and harmony with chaos and destruction.

Originally conceived as a mythological creature tied to ancient Greek legends, the Crimson Centipede possessed tremendous physical strength, near-invulnerability, and the ability to influence human minds with pheromones that increased aggression and violence. This power made him particularly dangerous, as he could turn peaceful communities into war zones simply by his presence.

In modern comics, the character received a significant redesign emphasizing his insectoid nature while maintaining his connection to Ares. His most notable storyline involved a complex plot to destabilize the United Nations by manipulating world leaders through his pheromone powers, requiring the combined efforts of Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, and Etta Candy to stop him.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.