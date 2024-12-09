Every DCU Character and Franchise That’s Referenced in Creature Commandos’ First Episodes

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos follow the DCU plans James Gunn has laid out in multiple interviews. So, the animated series is focused on the story at hand instead of setting up sequels and over-relying on cameos. However, that doesn’t mean Creature Commandos is decoupled from the larger DCU universe, as the members of Task Force M live in a world populated by costumed heroes and wacky villains, where the average citizen is somewhat used to superpowered clashes. That’s shown by well-placed nods and references to other DCU characters and franchises through expositional dialogue, fictional news programming, and clever Easter eggs.

Circe, Wonder Woman, and Themyscira

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

The first episode of Creature Commandos sets Circe as the series’ main antagonist. In the DCU, Circe is described as an exiled Amazon, the warrior women civilization of Themyscira. As one of Wonder Woman’s biggest rogues, Circe doesn’t need introductions. Yet, her presence is a nod to how the DCU has a big plan in store for Diana. The episode also alludes to the Sons of Themyscira, although they are misguided incels in the DCU instead of DC Comic’s controversial male children of the Amazons.

What’s curious about Circe’s introduction is that the news reporting explaining her attack on Pokolistan underlines how Themyscira is still viewed as a fabled place by many. Since people still don’t recognize the island as an actual place in the DCU, it’s fair to assume Wonder Woman began her heroic career not long ago. That’s a refreshing take on Diana’s history, as she can be contemporary to Superman and Batman, creating a welcome balance between DC’s Trinity.

The history of Themyscira will be further explored in the DCU through the Paradise Lost series, which is currently in development.

Superman and Metropolis

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

The news programming at the beginning of Creature Commandos boasts the GBS logo, an acronym for Galaxy Broadcasting System. In DC Comics, GBS is a media giant operating in Metropolis, the city of Superman and the Daily Planet. The company has comic book ties with the Intergang, a crime syndicate funded by Apokolis that usually operates in Metropolis.

Another nod at Metropolis comes from Circe’s mugshot, which shows she has been previously arrested in Metropolis. Considering how Circe is a powerful sorceress, she had to be subdued by one or more superheroes. So, since she has visited Metropolis’ jail, it’s fair to assume Superman sent her there. Maybe the upcoming Superman movie can even reference this event. If we are lucky, we can even get a glimpse at a Superman and Wonder Woman team-up.

Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad

Image Courtesy of MAX

When briefing Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) on his Task Force M mission, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) mentions events from Season 1 of Peacemaker and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Waller tells Flag Sr. she has been forced to use monsters because Congress has forbidden A.R.G.U.S. to send human prisoners on suicide missions. The dialogue acknowledges Waller’s troubles began after Waller’s daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), exposed her mother’s black ops operations to the media. That happens at the end of Peacemaker Season 1, which Gunn recently canonized – excluding one scene.

Waller and Flag Sr. also mention Operation Starfish in Corto Maltese. The dialogue causes some discomfort, as Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) died in that exact mission. Since past events are only part of the DCU canon if mentioned in an official production, such as Creature Commandos, this dialogue tells fans the Corto Maltese operation also happened in the new continuity – making The Suicide Squad somewhat canon.

There’s a catch, though. Until specific characters and events are mentioned, the DCU version of Operation Starfish can still look quite different from the movie. For now, it’s best to think of Peacemaker (John Cena) murdering Rick Flag Jr. and the battle against Starro as part of the canon. Everything else is still up to being changed.

We’ll most likely get a clearer picture of how much of The Suicide Squad is canon in Peacemaker Season 2. Grillo is reprising his role as Rick Flag Sr. for the show, which is rumored to deal with Flag Jr.’s death on some level. If Season 2 really sets Flag Sr. on a path for revenge, we’ll likely learn more about the DCU’s version of Operation Starfish.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.