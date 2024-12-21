Creature Commandos Just Teased a Couple of VERY Deep Cut DC Villains

As the first official chapter of the DCU, Creature Commandos has to juggle the goals of telling a good story and laying the foundations for the bigger cinematic universe. So far, the animated series has succeeded on both fronts. The series showcases James Gunn’s trademark mix of comedy, gore, and emotional weight. At the same time, each episode keeps teasing the heroes and villains that populate the DCU.

Episode 4 takes the reference game to a whole new level by introducing dozens of deep-cut DC villains that even veteran comic book readers will have a hard time identifying.

WARNING: CREATURE COMMANDOS EPISODE 4 SPOILERS!

In episode 3 of Creature Commandos, the team defeats Circe (voiced by Anya Chalotra), ending her coup attempt in Pokolistan. In Episode 4, the Commandos bring Circe back to the United States, where the sorceress reveals that Princess Illana (voiced by Maria Bakalova) is the story’s true villain. While Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) wraps her head around this terrifying news, we glimpse Belle Reve’s monstrous inmates. Some appear for a fraction of a second – too briefly for us to realize who these villains from obscure comic books are.

Belle Reve Bullies: Congorilla & Nosferata

Image courtesy of DC Studios

During the mess hall scene, a golden ape (voiced by Jason Konopisos) and a bat-like woman try to steal Nina’s food (voiced by Zoë Chao). The Bride (voiced by Indira Varma) steps in to protect her friend, smashing the ape’s head with a food tray. The golden ape’s identity is confirmed in the credits as Congorilla. As for the bat lady, she’s most likely Nosferata.

Congorilla, created by Robert Bernstein and Howard Sherman, first appeared in Action Comics #248 in 1959. Known initially as Congo Bill, he was a renowned adventurer who received a magical ring from an African witch doctor. While traditionally a hero, Congorilla’s darkest period came during his Justice League International days, when he was driven to vengeful violence after hunters murdered his entire tribe. This tragedy led him to brutally hunt down and kill each person responsible, showing a savage side that justified his later incarceration.

Nosferata debuted in 1980’s Creature Commandos #2, created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. As one of Project M’s early experiments, she was transformed into a vampire after a failed attempt to recreate the success of Vincent Velcoro’s transformation. Unlike other supernatural beings, Nosferata retained her human consciousness but developed an insatiable bloodlust that made her too dangerous to remain free. During John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad run, she served as a reserve member, participating in missions where her vampiric abilities proved crucial for infiltration operations.

Classic Creature Commandos members: Warren Griffith, Vincent Velcoro, and Khalis

Image courtesy of DC Comics

During the mess hall sequence, Creature Commandos pays homage to some classic characters associated with the team. That’s why it’s likely the werewolf working in the kitchen is Warren Griffith, the smiling vampire is Vincent Velcoro, and the mummy is Khalis.

Created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick for 1980’s Weird War Tales #93, Warren Griffith began as a mild-mannered librarian with a rare genetic condition that made him the perfect candidate for Project M’s werewolf program. His transformation was harrowing, involving forced exposure to chemical compounds and mystical artifacts. In the same issue, DeMatteis and Broderick also introduced Vincent Velcoro, an Air Force pilot who Project M transformed into their first successful vampire specimen. His unique condition allows him to maintain human intelligence while gaining supernatural abilities like flight and enhanced strength. Velcoro can operate in daylight, unlike traditional vampires, though it significantly weakens his powers.

Keith Giffen and Dan DiDio introduced Khalis during the New 52 era. He emerged as an ancient Egyptian warrior resurrected through Project M’s experiments. His mummified form houses centuries of combat experience and mystical knowledge. During the Forever Evil event, Khalis proved crucial in defeating supernatural threats that technology-based heroes couldn’t handle. His ancient Egyptian magic often conflicts with modern supernatural forces, creating unique tactical advantages for the team.

Other Monstruous Inmates

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Among the many monsters who quickly appear in Episode 4 of Creature Commandos, it’s easy to identify Egg Fu and Chemo. Egg Fu, created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru, debuted in 1965’s Wonder Woman #157. This house-sized sentient egg was originally a Chinese Communist agent who used his mustaches as deadly whips against his enemies. Later incarnations revealed him to be Chang Tzu, a product of Apokoliptian technology with mind-control abilities.

As for Chemo, he was created by Robert Kanigher, Ross Andru, and Mike Esposito for 1962’s Showcase #39. Originally a plastic vessel used by scientist Ramsey Norton to contain chemical by-products, Chemo gained sentience when Norton poured in a failed growth formula designed to help feed starving nations. Due to his ability to materialize any chemical compound, Chemo is one of the Metal Men’s most dangerous adversaries. Curiously, the Metal Men were made canon by Episode 3 of Creature Commandos.

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Another iconic face among the monsters is that of the Bug-Eyed Bandit. Bertram Larvan, created by Gardner Fox and Gil Kane, first appeared in 1966’s Atom #26. Initially an entomologist who designed mechanical insects for agricultural pest control, Larvan turned to crime as the Bug-Eyed Bandit when he couldn’t secure funding. His most outstanding achievement was discovering the Atom’s secret identity, which he used for repeated attacks.

There are not many ducks in DC canon, so the inmate with a beak is probably Rubberduck, although his classic goggles have been reimagined as one giant eye. Created by Roy Thomas and Scott Shaw, Rubberduck first appeared in 1982’s New Teen Titans #16. Originally Byrd Rentals (a play on Burt Reynolds), this famous movie celebrity gained his elastic powers when struck by a meteor fragment orchestrated by Starro the Conqueror.

Finally, the hooded figure is the same one who pops up in the prison scene in Episode 3, most likely the Fisherman. The Fisherman first appeared in 1965’s Aquaman #21, created by Nick Cardy and Bob Haney. Introduced as an international criminal who stole rare objects and scientific inventions, the fisherman would be later revealed as the host for an interdimensional parasite that granted its host enhanced abilities. The monstrous nature if this parasite would justify him being locked with other creatures in Belle Reve.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.