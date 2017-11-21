New “Crisis On Earth-X” Arrowverse Crossover Poster Released

The CW has released an epic new poster for ‘Crisis on Earth-X’, the upcoming two-night Arrowverse crossover.

Earth’s mightiest heroes vs. Earth-X’s deadliest foes. The 2-night crossover event, #CrisisOnEarthX, begins Monday at 8/7c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/ySb3bW37qd — CW Network (@TheCW) November 21, 2017

The crossover, which is more of a continuous “movie-like” experience than the somewhat more episodic “Invasion!” crossover from last year, centers on a group of invaders from Earth-X, a previously-unknown world in the multiverse where Nazis won World War II.

The poster certainly indicates this cinematic scale of the crossover, with a select menagerie of the Arrowverse‘s heroes fighting against Earth-X’s villains.

While the majority of ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ promotional material has hinted at evil versions of Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Reverse Flash, the poster includes a few new villains as well. The Earth-X version of Prometheus makes his official debut, although his identity still seems to be a mystery. And two new characters can be seen as well – Earth-X’s Red Tornado (who was previously seen in the promo material for the Earth-X set Freedom Fighters: The Ray) and what appears to be a new, more robotic version of Metallo.

On the flip side, the choice of heroes in this poster is certainly something to take in as well. Considering the wide array of heroes the crossover will feature, something about Team Arrow members Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) and Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez) both being featured feels noteworthy. Whether or not they will have a larger role in ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ will just have to be seen.

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27 and 28 beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.