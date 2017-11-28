The Internet Reacts to “Crisis on Earth-X” Night One

After months of anticipation, “Crisis on Earth-X” officially began tonight, and it gave fans a lot to take in.

Spoilers for the first two hours of “Crisis on Earth-X” below, obviously. Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, an array of the Arrowverse’s heroes joined together, in the name of the wedding between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Unfortunately, the proceedings didn’t go as planned, thanks to a surprise attack from some villains from Earth-X.

As our heroes soon learned, the Earth-Xers hail from an alternate world where the Nazis won World War II, and they have a very specific reason for attacking Earth-1.

As you would expect, viewers have a lot to say about the crossover on social media. The #CrisisOnEarthX hashtag reached the top of American Twitter trends tonight, with people voicing their opinion about a lot of moments from tonight’s episodes. Let’s break them down…

That Opening

The episode’s first act tracked the four shows of heroes coming together for the West-Allen wedding, and provided some pretty great fight sequences along the way.

The Flash had a rematch against Arrowverse favorite King Shark, Green Arrow fought some ninjas, and Supergirl fought a villain that was simply “so last year.”

Iris is worried about the caterers for the Westallen Wedding while Barry fights King Shark ?? #CrisisOnEarthX — TatianaIsReady (@myrcellasear) November 28, 2017

Hey, how did King Shark get loose again? ARGUS’ security really sucks. #Supergirl #CrisisOnEarthX — Tyler Reznik (@Tyler_Reznik) November 28, 2017

Me while watching the dominator scene: #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/JCIG12lzgy — J a s m i n (@JungleFunkJas) November 28, 2017

Yes! Kara making a “so last season” joke with the Dominator. #CrisisOnEarthX — Michael Angelo (@michar23) November 28, 2017

Barry fights King Shark, Ollie fights ninjas, the Legends fight the Sheriff of Nottingham’s men, Kara fights a Dominator. And not a one of them are either bit worried. Badasses, every one. #Supergirl #CrisisOnEarthX — Tyler Reznik (@Tyler_Reznik) November 28, 2017

Inverse Law of Ninjas in full effect. #CrisisOnEarthX — Rod (@rodimusprime) November 28, 2017

Alex and Sara

While the gathering might have centered around Barry and Iris’ wedding, a new Arrowverse ship stole plenty of fans’ hearts.

Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) connected while at the West-Allen rehearsal dinner, and very quickly took things to the next level. The pair were shown making out outside of Jitters, and then Alex awkwardly woke up in bed with Sara the next morning.

Regardless of what’s next for the newfound ship (Agent Canary? Lanvers?), it looks like plenty of fans liked seeing them together.

SARA AND ALEX WE ALL SAW THAT COMING #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/EWTLolmwLG — kar (@irrswest) November 28, 2017

OH MY GOD ALEX AND SARA #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/l3VgQiVQdZ — Lost In Fantasy (@FandomReacts679) November 28, 2017

Olicity

Of course, Alex and Sara weren’t the only pairing to go through a major revelation this episode.

After reconnecting throughout this season of Arrow, Oliver and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) pondered the future of their relationship while at Barry and Iris’ wedding festivities. Oliver then proposed to Felicity… and things didn’t go exactly as hoped.

“I don’t want to tempt fate again.” Oh, sweet Felicity. Now, we’re getting somewhere. Her heart couldn’t take it twice. ???? #CrisisOnEarthX OLICITY WEDDING — Casey Kelley (@lyricalarrow) November 28, 2017

Oliver Queen getting flustered in front of Felicity Smoak will always be wonderful. Especially when he’s babbling out a proposal. #CrisisOnEarthX #Arrow — Chris King (@ckinger13) November 28, 2017

Awww Felicity is upset because she thinks Oliver might die thinking she didn’t love him enough to marry him…. I’m fine I’m doing ok …..#Arrow #Olicity #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/BaE5tYFkqD — Wine & Watch ?? (@WineandWatch) November 28, 2017

West-Allen Wedding

After months of anticipation, Barry and Iris’ wedding finally arrived. The Arrowverse’s heroes gathered together (along with a former superhero actor), Kara sang a rather touching song, and fans got a possible look at Barry and Iris’ future.

But in true comic book fashion, things didn’t go exactly as planned. The Earth-X villains attacked the wedding venue, causing the heroes to fight back.

Quite possibly the best wedding fight scene ever. More weddings should have this…i might consider doing it again. HA! #CrisisOnEarthX — Dan Joyce (@DanRocks98) November 28, 2017

The wedding fight scene was AMAZING! Alex and Sara, Oliver and Cisco, Wally, Mick, Killer Frost – loved it. #CrisisOnEarthX — James Brettschneider (@jamesdbrett) November 28, 2017

So that Wedding fight was the coolest scene in the Arrowverse’s history right? #CrisisOnEarthX — Jorell Rivera (@JorellRivera) November 28, 2017

Prometheus-X

In the crossover’s second hour, Arrow fans got an unmasking that they both were and weren’t expecting.

Earth-X’s version of Prometheus was captured by the Arrowverse’s heroes, and very quickly revealed that he was none other than Earth-X’s Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell).

Was it fanservice for those who speculated that Tommy was really Earth-1 Prometheus? Probably. Was it still an awesome reveal? Definitely.

Tommy is back

Tommy is an evil Nazi

Tommy is dead again

#CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/PKKVZEotgk — Imperial Carrie °o° (@theCarrieNugent) November 28, 2017

SuperArrow Rises

The second installment of the crossover also gave fans a closer look at the Earth-X villains, particularly, the faces behind their masks.

The mysterious archer and flying woman ended up being Oliver Queen/Dark Arrow and Kara Zor-El/Overgirl, who apparently serve as generals on Earth-X. As if determined from on high, they also happened to be married.

Me when Nazi Kara and Nazi Oliver kissed #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/yYBFeAdSii — Angela Lopez (@aimeelopez128) November 28, 2017

Evil Kara x Evil Oliver?

Can’t say I hate it ?#CrisisOnEarthX — Miaa ♡ (@iammiastyles) November 28, 2017

#CrisisonEarthX Kara and Oliver kissing is so weird to see — georgia loves BA (@GlowingGustin) November 28, 2017

What do we call them? SuperArrow? Karoliver? Whatever it is it feels wrong looking at them! #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/0CwN522nwl — Mari (@zaylorswifron) November 28, 2017

Fight Scene

The episode’s third act culminated in a fight that Arrowverse fans had to see to believe.

Oliver, Barry, Kara, Sara, Alex, and Firestorm tracked down the Earth-X villains, and ended up confronting them in a warehouse. The two groups began fighting, while the remaining members of Team Arrow fought off Dark Arrow back at S.T.A.R. Labs. And it’s safe to say that the end result was pretty epic.

Alex was on some Black Widow/John Wick level of badass tonight in that warehouse fight sequence. #CrisisOnEarthX #Supergirl — S. Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) November 28, 2017

Me when the rest of Team #Arrow showed up to fight Evil Oliver. #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/avWIHF9LoU — Chris King (@ckinger13) November 28, 2017

METALLO STOMPING ON OLIVER JUST LEFT ME JAW DROPPED #crisisonearthx — thea (@ultimateoncers) November 28, 2017

Before You Go

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.