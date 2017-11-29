[SPOILER] Is From Earth-1 In “Crisis on Earth-X”

Tonight’s conclusion of “Crisis on Earth-X” may have started on another world, but one of its newest additions has some pretty surprising origins.

The third portion of this year’s crossover saw the Arrowverse’s heroes attempting to escape from Earth-X, after they were placed there by their Nazi dopplegangers. Along the way, the heroes met Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey).

With Leo being the doppleganger of Earth-1’s Leonard Snart, many assumed that Ray would be the same. But as it turns out, Ray actually hails from Earth-1.

So, what could this mean for the Arrowverse going forward? Well, the biggest indication would be in Freedom Fighters: The Ray, the upcoming CW Seed animated series that Ray is set to star in. Now that we know Ray’s ties to Earth-X, there’s a chance that Freedom Fighters could explore the backstory of what exactly brought him there in the first place, and how he ultimately ended up becoming The Ray.

In terms of the other Arrowverse shows, Ray hailing from Earth-1 does create some interesting possibilities. In the comics, Ray is actually a legacy character, taking on his mantle from his father Lanford “Happy” Terrill. It isn’t out of the question now that Happy could cameo on Legends of Tomorrow, in a way similar to how the Arrowverse has handled having two Vixens.

Fans will just have to stay tuned to see what’s next for The Ray, and his new Arrowverse friends.

“Crisis on Earth-X” concludes tonight with episodes of The CW’s The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow beginning at 8/7c.