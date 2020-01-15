How Crisis on Infinite Earths Resolves Arrow’s Baby Sara Issue

Over its eight seasons, Arrow has told a lot of stories and answered a lot of questions, but for fans of the long-running series there is one particular thing that remains unresolved: Baby Sara. While the current iteration of the Diggle family has John and Lyla as parents to a son, JJ, before there was JJ, there was Sara, a daughter whose existence was wiped out thanks to Barry Allen’s Flashpoint timeline. Fans have never forgotten the character and prior to The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, Arrow star David Ramsey assured fans that they’d make good on the Baby Sara situation before the series ends. Tonight, during the conclusion of “Crisis” that finally happened.

Spoilers for the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below.

After Oliver sacrificed his life to restart the universe, the heroes find themselves in a brand new world. However, the threat isn’t over. The Anti-Monitor makes one last stand but the heroes prevail, inspired by Oliver’s sacrifice. The world is saved. In the aftermath, the president addresses the nation and speaks of Oliver’s sacrifice. In their various homes, the heroes all watch the address and reflect on the loss of their friend. Among them are Diggle and Lyla. They sit on their couch and watch the address on television and as they do, a young girl comes up and hugs them. It’s Sara. She’s not a baby so much anymore, but she’s been restored to reality and it gets even better. JJ exists, too. The Diggles have both of their children now, at long last.

As Ramsey had previously promised, this development certainly is more than just a simple callback.

“It is,” Ramsey said when asked if there was anything on the horizon regarding the Baby Sara situation. “It is not in this episode, but Baby Sara has not been forgotten — thank you for asking! — and you will be getting a callback, without a doubt. And honestly, I would say you’ll be getting more than just a callback.”

With Baby Sara now back on the board – just Sara now – it could have far-reaching impact on the future of the Arrowverse, specifically when it comes to the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries. With series to be set in 2040 and follow Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara) it would make sense to see Mia and Sara potentially working as allies and friends following in the same footsteps as their father.

