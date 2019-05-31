The Flash Star Says “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Will Be Crossover to End All Crossovers

The CW’s Arrowverse shows are still barely into their summer hiatus, but fans – and the show’s cast members – are already looking forward to this fall’s crossover. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, The Flash star Hartley Sawyer was asked about “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the crossover event that is set to air late this year and early next year. As Sawyer, who plays Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man, revealed, he doesn’t know a whole lot about where the event is headed, aside from the fact that it has a significantly epic scale.

“I know pretty much as the fans know because they’re sorting all of that stuff out right now.” Sawyer explained. “My understanding of it is that this one that’s coming up next year is I believe going to be the crossover to end all crossovers. It’s my understanding this is going to be the biggest crossover that we’ve ever done. There’s going to be a lot going on.

While plot details for “Crisis” are kind of kept under wraps, fans are expecting the event to draw from the DC Comics miniseries of the same name, in which a slew of DC heroes try to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying the multiverse.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

The event was first teased at the end of this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and proceeded to be set up in the Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow finales. The Batwoman solo series, which will be making its debut this fall, will also be part of the event.

“Oh my God, I’m so thrilled. I’m thrilled,” Batwoman star Ruby Rose told ComicBook.com of “Crisis”. “We do the crossover as well as like three other things that I don’t think I can talk about all in that same two week period, which is absolutely monstrous as a schedule but very exciting as an actor. The crossover is the best because you get to work with all the other actors. But I just think, of course. They’ve all done it a year, two years, three years, six years. They know their characters so well, and I went in just knowing what very little that I knew and just doing it. And that was great and it was so much fun. Stephen and Melissa are lovely. But I think when I go in now, I know who Kate is, I know who Batwoman is, and it’s just going to be a different experience.”

