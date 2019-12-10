DC

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Fans Are Freaking out That Batman Killed Superman

Crisis on Infinite Earths marks the first time that legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has played Bruce Wayne in live-action.

Crisis on Infinite Earths marks the first time that legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has played Bruce Wayne in live-action. Fans were excited to see it happen, but Conroy’s Batman proved to be nothing like they expected. Rather than the fairly wholesome Dark Knight of Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s Crisis Batman proved to be a much darker take on the character. As the Batman of Earth-99, Conroy’s Bruce Wayne had killed all of his villains. When confronted by his Earth’s Superman, Batman killed the Man of Steel as well, though the fight left his body so badly broken that he needed an exoskeleton to move.

Supergirl and Batwoman sought out Conroy’s Batman in the hopes that he was one of the seven paragons they need to assemble to defeat the Anti-Monitor. But when Conroy’s Batman pulled out some kryptonite to try to use on Supergirl, Batwoman was forced to kick him into a generator, electrocuting and killing him.

Fans were shocked by this turn of events. Some loved it, some hated it, and plenty of them shared their feelings on social media. Keep reading to see what they had to say:

