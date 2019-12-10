Crisis on Infinite Earths: Fans Are Freaking out That Batman Killed Superman

Crisis on Infinite Earths marks the first time that legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has played Bruce Wayne in live-action. Fans were excited to see it happen, but Conroy’s Batman proved to be nothing like they expected. Rather than the fairly wholesome Dark Knight of Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s Crisis Batman proved to be a much darker take on the character. As the Batman of Earth-99, Conroy’s Bruce Wayne had killed all of his villains. When confronted by his Earth’s Superman, Batman killed the Man of Steel as well, though the fight left his body so badly broken that he needed an exoskeleton to move.
Supergirl and Batwoman sought out Conroy’s Batman in the hopes that he was one of the seven paragons they need to assemble to defeat the Anti-Monitor. But when Conroy’s Batman pulled out some kryptonite to try to use on Supergirl, Batwoman was forced to kick him into a generator, electrocuting and killing him.
Fans were shocked by this turn of events. Some loved it, some hated it, and plenty of them shared their feelings on social media. Keep reading to see what they had to say:
Are you okay?
“We have Kevin Conroy for #Batman!”— Greg Anderson (@grelan) December 10, 2019
Cool!
“We’ll do a mashup of Kingdom Come, Dark Knight Returns, and BvS.”
…Wow
“And he kills people!”
Like the Joker?
“Joker, Riddler… the lot!”
Dude.
“He killed #Superman, too!”
…Are you okay?#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/uHFOzJeIrz
Too Dark
Kevin Conroy : BvS Batman is too dark.— Ben Battinson -Ω- (@benbattinson) December 10, 2019
Also Kevin Conroy : Kills Superman.#CrisisOfInfiniteEarths
Love it
I loved the Batwoman episode more. This was amazing.— The strongest Kryptonian #IStandWithMelissa (@bkj_thevonbraun) December 10, 2019
Spoilers
Loved the hardened Kevin Conroy Batman. Basically DCEU Batfleck who did kill Clark.
Also Kate has contingency for Kara who is clearly breaking.
Loved the Superman stuff as well as Lazarus Pit storyline.
Settled
So Kevin Conroy – the ‘BEST’ Batman for a lot of people – KILLED Superman?!?— Hutchinson911 (@LuminaOrchis) December 10, 2019
Well thank God!! FINALLY— the debate over whether or not Batman kills is settled! pic.twitter.com/3J9CJszS0S
Never living this down
Kevin Conroy finally gets to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in live action and he:— Rebecca Johnson #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@derbykid) December 10, 2019
– Kills a whole bunch of people, INCLUDING SUPERMAN
– Has no hope
– Dies a jerk
I WILL NEVER EVER LET PEOPLE LIVE THIS DOWN AFTER THE CRAP I HAVE TAKEN FOR LOVING BATFLECK.
Hate it
Kevin conroy Batman kills and killed Superman? And this is possibly animated Bats? I might just hate #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths now— Santa Spidey (Krimson Week Soon) (@PrivateSpidey) December 10, 2019
Darkest Batman ever
#KevinConroy just gave us the darkest #Batman we have ever seen and he wasn’t even in the suit. Why did he kill #Superman though #CrisisonInfiniteEarths— Adventures of a Mage in Miami (@MiamiMagus) December 10, 2019
Was it Dean Cain?
So did Kevin Conroy ‘s batman kill Dean Cain’s superman?????#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths— njct (@NJCT) December 10, 2019
Crossing the line
The point of this entire bit was showing how much of a monster Batman is once he crosses the line.— HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) December 10, 2019
It’s scary and not what Batman stands for. ✌️👍 https://t.co/B4igjPIXkI
Just liek Batfleck
Just like Ben Affleck’s Batman it shows us why he kills and why he hates Superman in crisis I love how Kevin Conroy’s Batman in crisis was like Ben Affleck’s Batman broken so broken it made him go off the edge to kill but instead of knowing that he shouldn’t kill he kills anyway— Nick Johnson (@GL212tweets) December 10, 2019