DC Fans React to Crisis on Infinite Earths Ending

DC fans are still reeling over the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The CW’s latest crossover promised a lot of action, suspense, and the Arrowverse changing forever. By all accounts, the event delivered on those promises. Everything in the surrounding universe was present and ready to go during this fight for the fate of the multiverse itself. Heroes from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and some surprising other parts of the DC world were ready to throw down. The sheer scope is probably what struck fans the most as the crossover wound down. When they said that worlds would collide, most felt like that would basically mean The CW shows and some cameos from actors that were willing to show up to put a smile on fans’ faces. What they got ended up being just as adventurous and in some ways braver than what Marvel did in Avengers: Endgame.

The biggest surprise that fans took notice of was the inclusion of the DCEU version of The Flash. Ezra Miller stepped in for a very brief cameo and conversation with Grant Gustin’s Flash. Both of them were pretty freaked out by the prospect of being face to face with another version of Barry Allen. There were some pretty hilarious observations between the two heroes about how their suits differed in construction and application. But, it also revealed that the Arrowverse Flash gave his DCEU counterpart the idea for the name. Before departing, Miller’s Flash even managed to reference Cyborg before fading back to his own timeline.

Earth Prime might be right up there with the DCEU reference though. As the heroes managed to save the multiverse, they realized that they all now reside on Earth-Prime. This new Earth was born from the newly composed multiverse. But, they had to put down the Anti-Monitor one last time in the micro verse. Oliver Queen sacrificed himself to bring peace to the new collection of Earths. Now, there are a number of different story worlds that could be used in the Arrowverse. Stargirl and the Justice Society of America were on Earth-2, a series of Green Lanterns were on Earth-12, Swamp Thing was on Earth-19, Titans was on Earth-9, Doom Patrol was on Earth-21, and Kingdom Come Superman (Superman Returns) was on Earth-96.

