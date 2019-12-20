Crisis On Infinite Earths Producer Promises More Surprises In The Final Night of the Crossover

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is fully shot and close to being completely locked for air in mid-January, according to showrunner Marc Guggenheim. The five-part crossover still has two parts left — the crossover episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — which will air back to back on January 14, concluding the epic adaptation of DC’s biggest and most impactful crossover event. The first three parts have featured numerous guest appearances and cameos by stars from DC’s long history in live action, stretching all the way back the beloved 1966 Batman TV series. While principal photography wrapped on the crossover several weeks ago, work continued quietly, adding what are most likely brief cameo appearances for characters from alternate timelines, a la the appearances by characters from Titans and the 1989 Batman movie.

In early November, Guggenheim told fans that they were still working on adding content to the Crisis. Earlier this month, the same week the first three episodes hit the airwaves, Guggenheim teased a big announcement, but later said that Warner Bros. had decided to make the announcement after the new year.

“We’re completely finished shooting,” Guggenheim tweeted. “Hour 5 (Legends) will lock by the end of the week. Hour 4 (Arrow) has been locked for a couple of weeks now. Surprises in both.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.