No, Crisis on Infinite Earths Isn’t Back This Week

It’s the first full week of January and for many that means that it’s time to shake off the holiday season, figure out what day it is after having time off, and get back to the daily routine. It also means that it feels like it’s been forever since the third hour of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover left viewers with quite the cliffhanger, but if you were hoping that this week would bring answers as to what happens next for the Paragons on which the fate of the Multiverse rests well, you’re out of luck. The CW’s biggest DC crossover yet isn’t back for another week.

In what is rather unique to the annual Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” took a month-long hiatus between the first “half” and the conclusion. This means that Parts 4 and 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with both air on Tuesday, January 14th, thus closing out the Arrowverse-altering event all on one night. Arrow will come first with Part 4 at 8/7c while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will bring the final hour beginning at 9/8c. While the wait is certainly a long one — and probably feels longer given the time of year — it’s a break that may lead to there being even more surprises for fans. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim noted back in November that they were “working everyday” on more surprises for the crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis on Infinite Earth” sees the heroes of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman come together as the Multiverse’s last line of defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). The first portion of the crossover treated fans to a wide array of cameos and guest appearances, including Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, DC Universe’s Titans, iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, and Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th with new episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.