Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 4 Is Not on Tonight

This week has proved to be a pretty monumental one for DCTV fans, thanks to the debut of The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. The epic event has seen worlds live and die, surprising characters unite, and a lot of other unexpected moments, culminating in one doozy of a cliffhanger ending in Part 3. Given the fact that there’s obviously more story to tell, fans are eager to find out when the event continues next — but you might have to wait a while. Despite “Crisis” dominating The CW in recent days, Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will not be airing tonight on Wednesday, December 11th. The event will be taking a month-long gap to account for the winter holiday season, before ultimately concluding with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14th, beginning at 8/7c.

While Arrowverse fans have certainly dealt with midseason finales before, the crossover being left on a month-long cliffhanger is unique to “Crisis”. Not only does the break allow for a very episodic quality (not unlike Marvel’s year-long gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), but it will apparently allow for “more surprises” to be added to the last two hours. (In the meantime, you can catch up on or rewatch the event from the beginning here.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of cameos, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

As mentioned above, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.