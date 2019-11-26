Crisis on Infinite Earths Set Video Reveals Epic Team Up Against the Anti-Monitor

Filming on the next epic crossover event in the Arrowverse is underway, and The CW‘s superhero shows will finally adapt Crisis on Infinite Earths for live action. The seminal DC Comics series was one of the biggest events in comic books and established the standard for every comic book event that followed. And based on set photos and videos from the productions of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, the TV version is going to be explosive as well.

New images from the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths show a massive gathering of heroes as they enter into battle against the Anti-Monitor, and it doesn’t look like it will go well for them.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased that Crisis on Infinite Earths will be an explosive event, and that they aren’t shying away from the fact that The Flash is prophesized to die in the series.

“Crisis turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” Wallace said after a screening of the season premiere. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

He added, “The Monitor showing up and making a cosmic pronouncement drives you to extremes in order to fight against or accept the coming Crisis. And every episode this season… is all about ‘do I accept death or do I fight it?’”

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.