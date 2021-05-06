Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Reveals The Fate Of Smallvillle’s Earth

While the DC multiverse was completely wiped out during the first three chapter of the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that aired on The CW, executive producer Marc Guggenheim assured fans that their favorite alternate Earths are almost all back where they belong following the events of the crossover. During a Q&A yesterday, Guggenheim answered some fan questions, running down some of the lingering questions from “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” One of them, as you might imagine, was the fate of the Smallville universe, the long-running series that starred Tom Welling as a young Clark Kent coming into his own as a superhero.

That series may have ended with Welling becoming Superman, but ten years later, “Crisis” revealed that he had hung up his cape, given up his powers, and was now living a normal life with his wife Lois and their two daughters. Then, of course, the end of everything.

“I absolutely can confirm that they’re still alive, they’re still living their happy ending,” Guggenheim told TVLine. “Clark is getting the hero’s ending he deserves.”

Fans upset that there weren’t more costumed adventures for Tom Welling’s Superman can take a little bit of solace in the fact that there were comic book follow-ups that expanded the world and saw him dressing much more, ahem, Super. Those comics were, at least as far as the minds behind “Crisis on Infinite Earths” were concerned, canon to the version they were writing (although obviously his backstory wasn’t as significant as his present for the purposes of the Crisis). And there’s always the chance his daughters will turn out to be something special.

The Crisis brought together heroes from various eras of DC’s TV and film adaptations, including Brandon Routh’s Superman (originally seen in Superman Returns), Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson (originally seen in the 1966 Batman series), Tom Welling’s Clark Kent (originally seen in Smallville), Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar (currently appearing in Lucifer), and Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has his own solo movie coming up from the director of IT.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW‘s website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms. The post-“Crisis” Arrowverse begins this weekend with new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl before Arrow and Black Lightning return next week.