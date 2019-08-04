Arrow EP Hopes to Have at Least One Smallville Character in Crisis on Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is set to celebrate and unite The CW’s DC Comics television shows, and it sounds like that could involve a beloved DCTV veteran. While speaking to Fandom’s Eric Goldman at the Television Critics Association press tour, Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim was asked if any characters from Smallville will find their way into the event. While Guggenheim didn’t confirm one way or another, he did express hope to have Smallville’s cast represented in the event in some way.

“It’s such a big part of DC TV history.” Guggenheim revealed. “I would love to have at least one Smallville character in the crossover. I guess I can say every single day I have some conversation with some casting director or some agent.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” Guggenheim added. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

For years, fans have hoped for Smallville characters or lead actors to cross over with the Arrowverse in some way, particularly with regards to the show’s versions of Clark Kent (Tom Welling), Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Justin Hartley).

“I would want Tom Welling,” Arrow star Stephen Amell recently told ComicBook.com when we asked who he would recruit for “Crisis” if he could. “I want what the fans want.”

To an extent, the Arrowverse has slipped in homages to Smallville here and there, most notably in using the show’s theme song in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover.

“It is not a Smallville reunion, although I think it becomes pretty clear in the promos for the crossover that there are Smallville elements, at least, in terms of location.” Amell explained on social media before the crossover. “And if you’re a fan of Smallville, and I have no idea if they’re going to keep this in the final cut, but there’s a treat in there that, I swear. Full disclosure, I’ve never seen an episode of Smallville before, sorry! I wasn’t that into comic book TV shows when I grew up. I’ve since seen a couple, for very obvious reasons. But as someone who wasn’t a diehard fan of Smallville, this moment made me jump out of my seat. If you’re a fan of Smallville, you may want to put down rubber sheets or something like that. Because, quite frankly, you might piss you pants.”

Whether or not they’re able to go above and beyond in “Crisis” remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Smallville characters factor into “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.