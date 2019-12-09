When Will Crisis on Infinite Earths Be on Netflix?

The moment DCTV fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event is debuting on The CW. The four-night, five-episode event is set to change everything fans thought they knew about the Arrowverse’s multiverse, as the network’s heroes – and an array of guest stars – joined forces to fight The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). While the first chapter of the event is set to premiere tonight, some fans are probably already wondering when they will be able to stream the event in its entirety on Netflix, as has been the case with crossovers in the past. While you will be able to watch “Crisis” on a streaming service in the coming months, the where and when of that is a little complicated.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with Supergirl tonight, December 8th at 8/7c, and will continue through Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10th at 8/7c. The event will then take an over month-long break, and conclude with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14th.

As with past seasons, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow are all expected to head to Netflix in 2020, roughly eight days after their respective season finales air. Arrow‘s ten-episode final season will probably hit the streaming service first sometime in February, which means that Part 4 of the “Crisis” crossover will be the first to hit the streaming service. The Flash and Supergirl‘s seasons, which are both 22 episodes each, will realistically wrap up in May of 2020, with Legends‘ sixteen-episode fifth season, probably wrapping up in May or early June. This means that by the time summer rolls around, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Parts 1, 3, 4, and 5 of “Crisis”, albeit with some skipping from one show to another.

Batwoman adds an extra wrinkle to the proceedings, as it (as well as next year’s Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene) is set to have a streaming home on HBO Max. The upcoming premium streaming service is expected to launch in May of next year, which realistically means Batwoman‘s first season will be available on it early on. Unfortunately, this means that in order to watch “Crisis” in its entirety, you will probably need both a Netflix and HBO Max subscription to do so, and will need to switch over to HBO Max for Part 2 of the event.

In addition to Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

