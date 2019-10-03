Arrow Star Stephen Amell Teases Oliver’s Death With Avengers: Endgame Meme

Filming is currently underway on the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and one of the franchise’s stars just dropped a pretty epic tease. On Wednesday, Arrow star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to share a recent behind-the-scenes photo of himself superimposed onto Tony Stark holding the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. Amell’s caption on the photo ominously reads “there are no easy days on the crossover”. Given what we already know about “Crisis” – namely, that Oliver is expected to sacrifice himself to save the multiverse – the meme takes on a pretty significant meaning.

There are no easy days on the crossover. pic.twitter.com/kSCD5DW0Gq — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 3, 2019

While there’s no indication if this means that Amell filmed Oliver’s death scene, some Arrow fans have already begun to speculate as much. The notion of Oliver’s demise has hung over Arrow for months now after The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) made a deal with Oliver in relation to the coming “Crisis”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s what I want,” Amell said of Oliver’s ending this past August. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

“Crisis” is set to span across five nights of television, involving Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Also slated to appear in the event are characters from Black Lightning, Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

What do you think of the latest “Crisis on Infinite Earths” tease from Stephen Amell? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.