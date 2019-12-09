Crisis on Infinite Earths: Fans Are Loving the DC Cameos in Part 1

After years of anticipation, The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover finally arrived on Sunday, kicking off with a very special episode of Supergirl. The five-episode event, which will stretch across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, is already uniting a pretty epic tapestry of DC Comics movies and TV shows. Fans knew going into the event that there would be a fair share of special cameo appearances, ranging from Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance to legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. Fans got to see a small inkling of those cameos in tonight’s episode — and it’s safe to say they’re absolutely shook about them.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with a montage of sorts, showcasing various Earths that were destroyed by the Anti-Monitor’s wave of anti-matter. The first was Earth-89 where Alexander Knox (Robert Whul) was seen reading a newspaper about Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton). Things then panned over to Earth-9, where we saw Titans‘ Donna Troy (Connor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Jason Todd (Curran Walters) looking up into the sky. We then saw The Ray (Russell Tovey) flying through Earth-X before its demise. And to close things out, we traveled to Earth-66, where an older Robin (Burt Ward) was walking Ace the Bat-Hound.

These cameos, which apparently just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come in “Crisis”, definitely surprised and delighted fans. Here are some of our favorite reactions to it.

Ole school Robin and Will Wheaton. Kicking it off with a mighty nerdy bang. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Supergirl — CJ (@CJStake) December 9, 2019

I forgot this was even a #Supergirl episode. Those opening minutes took me back #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/ESPbECD6RC — Johanna (@artistsreward) December 9, 2019

OMG!! ONLY A FEW MINUTES IN AND ALREADY SOME EPIC CAMEOS!! 🙊🙊😍😍 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths xx pic.twitter.com/wkGyYPiqyH — Siobhan #LoveTheLances 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 9, 2019

Crisis has been pretty gripping so far! Love the look in on different earth’s in the multiverse and the different variations of Batman & Robin and others. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Megan Mae 💜⚡ (@MeganMae012) December 9, 2019

I should’ve never doubted this would cheer me up. I’m losing my mind seeing that I was right about #Titans AND Doom Patrol exist in Arrowverse multiverse. #Batwoman #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/9eblKD1Ecv — THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 9, 2019

Titans, Burt Ward & the Danny Elfman Batman theme, & Will Wheaton!!! And this just started, OMG #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/21DJ8HzbAk — Naomi (HAT-tee) (@hatie123) December 9, 2019

The Burt Ward cameo is exactly what I had hoped it would be. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #CW #Supergirl — WilT (@WitAndWiticism) December 9, 2019

