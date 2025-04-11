BvS Alfred and Batman: Year One McFarlane Toys Figures Drop on April 16th

Batman doesn’t take a break, and neither does Gotham City Police Department’s Lieutenant James Gordon. The detective work is never finished for these two! An upcoming drop from McFarlane Toys features these two characters they appear in the Batman: Year One Part 4 comic by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. What’s more, an Alfred Pennyworth from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie will launch alongside them. Here’s what you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All three figures will go up for pre-order on or around April 16th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. The Batman and James Gordon figures will be available exclusively at Walmart while the Alfred figure will be a general release. Early links are available via the list below, and will be updated as needed after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys Lt. James Gordon (Batman: Year One Part 4) Gold Label Action Figure – Pre-order here at Walmart (Coming Soon – 4/16)

– Pre-order here at Walmart (Coming Soon – 4/16) McFarlane Toys Batman (Batman: Year One Part 4) Gold Label Action Figure – Pre-order here at Walmart (Coming Soon – 4/16)

– Pre-order here at Walmart (Coming Soon – 4/16) McFarlane Toys Alfred Pennyworth (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Coming Soon – 4/16)

McFarlane Toys has been on a releasing-bender as of late. Earlier this week, they dropped a Gold Label Spawn #311 figure and a Red Hood Frostbite Edition figure, both of which come in very small edition sizes. The Spawn #311 (Spawn) Patina Edition Gold Label 7″ Figure is currently up for pre-order at Walmart.com for $29.99 with an estimated delivery set for July 2025, while the Red Hood Frostbite Edition action figure can be found on Gamestop’s site for $29.99 with an estimated delivery set for April 28th. The Gold Label Spawn action figure is limited to 3,400 pieces and the Red Hood to 4,250, so if you want to get your slice of the pie you might want to head over quickly. Read below for more information on each figure.