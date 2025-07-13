This Is the Definitive Lois Lane Series (& It Deserves More Love)

Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane has been a prominent figure in the DC Universe for just as long as Superman. However, while the Man of Steel has headlined countless titles, Lois has starred in fewer than ten of her own, collectively amounting to under 200 issues. Even in the titles where she did take center stage, such as Superman’s Girlfriend, Lois Lane, her portrayal often fell short of that of a tough, hard-nosed, world-class journalist. Instead, she was frequently depicted as a well-meaning but bumbling cub reporter, perpetually in need of Superman’s help. Later series, like Lois Lane (1986), did attempt to present her as a fearless investigative reporter who used her writing to “fight the good fight.” However, these series were too short-lived to deliver a complete and definitive portrayal of Lois as a fully realized character.

But in 2019, everything changed when DC released Greg Rucka and Mike Perkins’ Lois Lane: Enemy of the People. This 12-part maxi-series stands apart from any previous Lois Lane story. Although it flew under the radar, it remains the best portrayal of Lois Lane to date, especially in capturing her as a serious journalist and a true hero who, in her own way, is every bit as powerful as her super-powered partner.

Lois Lane: Enemy of the People Still Rings True

Although Lois Lane: Enemy of the State was written nearly a decade ago, parts of its story still resonate today. The narrative delves into themes like political corruption in the White House, the intimidation of journalists, and the harsh realities of immigrant abuse —precisely the kinds of stories a reporter of Lois Lane’s stature and influence would pursue. At the heart of the plot, Lois investigates the suspicious death of a foreign journalist, staged to look like a suicide. She uncovers the truth through an anonymous whistleblower, only to find the story entangled with powerful government figures and organizations. As she digs deeper, these forces use their influence to push back, putting both her life and career in jeopardy.

To uncover the truth, Lois teams up with Renee Montoya, an ex-Gotham City police officer and the current alter ego of The Question. Lois and Montoya forge a strong bond, becoming two sides of the same coin, both committed to “doing justice outside the system.” While Lois’s public persona hinders her ability to go undercover, Montoya, as The Question, seamlessly slips behind enemy lines and into the shadows. Working with Montoya, however, introduces one of the investigation’s more unexpected elements: Lois learns about the multiverse and Montoya’s connection to an alternate DC continuity. As the journalist she is, there’s little chance Lois would let a story like that go without further investigation—even as she works on one of the biggest stories of her life.

When Lois Lane Talks People Listen

Much like the earlier Lois Lane series from 1986, Enemy of the People excels in its portrayal of Lois Lane as a tenacious investigative journalist who will do whatever it takes to uncover stories that serve the public interest and fulfill the promise of the press as a watchdog of the government. However, with 12 issues to develop its narrative —compared to just two in the earlier series — Enemy of the People delves much deeper into the ramifications of Lois’s dedication to her job and profession, including one of the more nuanced and enlightening depictions of how Lois navigates her relationships with Clark and Superman.

Indeed, while both are present throughout the series, they are not there as her savior or sidekick, as they were in the Superman’s Girlfriend, Lois Lane series. Nor are they completely absent or serving as her foil, as in the Lois Lane series. Rather, Clark and Superman, both, are depicted in ways that are recognizable to many married couples: as a partner who is willing to support Lois if she wants and asks for it, but are also willing to simply give their “two cents” when she doesn’t, despite knowing it may annoy her to no end. Nevertheless, they defer to Lois’ ultimate power to decide for herself.

Lois and Clark Prove They Have the Greatest Love of All

The big takeaway from this is that it’s clear that Lois and Clark love each other, but even more importantly, respect each other. This is best illustrated by an incident in the story where, after years of marriage — and after becoming something of a journalistic power couple — Lois is photographed kissing Superman. The image goes viral, and Lois is publicly condemned for being unfaithful to Clark. Yet rather than yielding to pressure to “counter the toxic vortex,” Lois and Clark ignore the demands to explain themselves or their relationship. Naturally, knowing that Clark is Superman means there’s no risk of the news driving a wedge between them. But more importantly, their love has fostered an almost unshakable trust — allowing Lois, Clark, and Superman to endure the media backlash, especially the criticism directed at Lois.

Lois Lane: Enemy of the People delivers something almost unheard of in superhero fiction: full narrative agency. Lois isn’t defined by her relationship with Superman, nor is she relegated to the sidelines of someone else’s story. Instead, she takes – no demands – center stage, flawed, fearless, and unflinching in her pursuit of truth in a world that would rather silence her. While this series may have slipped under the radar, it’s time we recognize it for what it truly is: the definitive modern Lois Lane story, and one of the most vital works DC Comics has published in years.