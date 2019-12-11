Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Ending Explained

All this week, the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover has made its way across The CW, and it’s safe to say that the multiverse has already been significantly changed in the process. The five-night event has already united characters from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, plus a slew of other guest-stars from previous movies and TV shows. Even with so many highly-anticipated moments, fans knew that the event would see “world lives and worlds die” — and it looks like that was especially the case in tonight’s episode. Just in time for the mid-season holiday break, Part 3 of “Crisis” gave viewers a doozy of an ending. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3, below! Only look if you want to know!

After uniting the seven Paragons, the Arrowverse’s heroes returned to the Waverider — only to get a very unexpected surprise. Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) returned to the ship, just as everyone realized that she was under the control of the Anti-Monitor. Harbinger’s eyes then grew white, and she – possessed by the Anti-Monitor – then began to fight the heroes. This culminated in her killing The Monitor and destroying Earth-1, only leaving the Waverider floating through the Anti-Matter universe. Pariah then the seven Paragons off the Waverider — to what ended up being the Vanishing Point — just as everyone on the Waverider was erased in anti-matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While at the Vanishing Point, Earth-96 Superman began to change — and ended up morphing into Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Luthor revealed that he had rewritten the Book of Destiny to ensure his own safety, and make himself a Paragon.

The moment was certainly unexpected — and is certainly one of many that “Crisis” still has in store in its remaining two episodes.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

What do you think of the ending to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow starting at 8/7c.