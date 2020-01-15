Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 4 Has a Major DCEU Cameo

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired its final two episodes tonight, adapting the iconic DC Comics storyline for a modern era. The CW’s multiverse of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, as well as some surprising other parts of the DC world. The fourth hour of the event was no exception, as it offered a long-awaited — and entirely unexpected — crossover between two DC characters. In the process, it briefly connected the DCTV tapestry to the current DC Extended Universe of films, and in a way that blew fans away. Major spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw The Spectre (Stephen Amell) trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen/The Flash the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This led Barry to STAR Labs, where he was met with a surprising face — the DCEU’s version of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller). The pair briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”.

EZRA MILLER BARRY ALLEN AND BARRY ALLEN WTF SKSKSKS?????#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/XsCCRfe1ZU — j✨ (@smoakinqtech) January 15, 2020

Yep, that’s right. The two live-screen iterations of The Flash have officially crossed paths.

With The Flash TV show debuting just days after Miller was cast in the DCEU all those years ago, the two different takes on the Scarlet Speedster have been talked about in the same breath for quite some time. Both played coy on the possibility of a crossover (especially considering the ever-evolving nature of the TV and movie universes), but have expressed positivity towards each other.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him.” Miller said during a panel appearance in 2019. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So tell him that, when you see him.”

