The Multiverse Is in Danger in New “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Teaser

The countdown has officially begun for The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, an epic five-night crossover event that is set to change the DCTV multiverse as we know it. Fans have already gotten to see a small teaser for the upcoming event, but it looks like an even more epic one is in store. On Sunday, The CW released a short teaser trailer for “Crisis”, which showcases some of the character meet-ups, surprising moments, and heartbreaking possibilities that are in store. You can check it out above.

While the teaser doesn’t give too much away with regards to the upcoming event, there are some interesting details that can be spotted throughout. Namely, fans can also see the first official footage of Clark Kent (Tom Welling), Pariah (Tom Cavanagh), and what is possibly a very young Jonathan Kent. The teaser also seems to hint at Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and company seeing the destruction of the multiverse first-hand, which could potentially spell out some bad news for Earth-38.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

The five-night event will span across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow, and will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. These have been confirmed to include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.