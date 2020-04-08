Fans Are Loving “Crisis on Infinite Earths” All Over Again

With the regular Arrowverse schedule a little out of sorts thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the various production shutdowns that it’s caused, The CW didn’t leave fans of its DC-inspired shows high and dry. Instead, the network decided to re-air the epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover this week with the five-part event kicking off with the first two hours — episodes of Supergirl and Batwoman — on Tuesday night. The event, which was one that fans long looked forward to, was a fan-favorite when it debuted last fall and it turns out, it’s still a must-watch. Fans took to social media during the broadcast to share their excitement at seeing the Multiverse-changing event once again.

There was a wide-range of posts and observations during Tuesday’s “Crisis” broadcast. For many, it was an interesting observation about watching “Crisis” during a real-life crisis. For others, it was all about revisiting those thrilling moments and epic cameos that made “Crisis on Infinite Earths” such a fun thing to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” brought together the heroes from multiple Earths in the DC Multiverse to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), one of the most formidable foes in the heroes of DC have ever faced, determined to destroy all reality, leaving the Arrowverse’s heroes to stand against him with the fate of all Earths in the balance. The crossover is one that fans have long hoped to see come to life in the Arrowverse, thanks to teases of the monumental event going back as far as the series premiere for The Flash back in 2014 which revealed “Flash Missing Vanishes in Crisis”.

Read on for some of our favorite reactions to the re-broadcast of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

There’s always a reboot

If you feel the world is falling apart around you, #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths is back this week to remind you it could always get rebooted, I guess #Supergirl #Batwoman — The Nickelodeon Fan Club (@thenickfanclub) April 8, 2020

Coincidence?

I just realized that ever since Oliver died in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths the real world has been in an actual crisis. @CW_Arrow pic.twitter.com/icaKfoAxal — Dylan Reese (@DylanReese7) April 8, 2020

Even the Monitor didn’t see this coming

The CW is re-airing Crisis on Infinite Earths this week. Who would have thought we’d be watching it while an actual crisis is going on. — Josh Hertzberg (@DisabledgamerJH) April 8, 2020

It’s the little things

Yo, TV is lit this week!



1. AHHH!! All the Crisis on Infinite Earths are on the CW this week! I can watch and catch up on The Flash!!



2. USA is having a marathon of the season 1-2 of Psych! I’m so excited!



It’s the little things that’ll get you through this. Find yours. pic.twitter.com/23b5tuWyZo — Shameka Jennings,CMP (@ShamekaPlans) April 8, 2020

Cats and Crisis!

Crisis on Infinite Earths destroyed a bunch of worlds and of course some cat doppelgangers would figure out how to portal to earth prime — Dunkin’ on Centrists 🌻🏀 (@Stallinguist) April 8, 2020

Masterpiece

Watching Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2



This whole crossover mini series was a masterpiece. The Infinity War/Endgame of the Arrowverse pic.twitter.com/RD8DJbftR7 — Ryan Huelsman / DC’s New 52 Apologist (@TheAmazingRyGuy) April 8, 2020

Over and over

I so totally love the Smallville scene in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths. Such a sweet reunion. Can watch it over and over. — William Wassersug (@scifisportsguy) April 8, 2020

It really never gets old

Hearing the classic Superman theme! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Obby (@Observeman24) April 8, 2020

Is anyone ever ready?

I’m not ready for Oliver to die on #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths again it’s way to soon for him… such a terrible ending for a great character — Zach Flanders (@ZFlands) April 8, 2020

So exciting