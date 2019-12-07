Crisis On Infinite Earths: Why Movie Actors Had To Decline Event Revealed

Crisis on Infinite Earths is mere days away and it feels like there’s a new trailer coming out for The CW’s event every hour. One thing fans are still in disbelief over is all of the cameo appearances during the event, and showrunner Marc Guggenheim talked to IndieWire about how all of these amazing cameos came about. Now, the creative team reached out to a wide swath of talent from across many iterations of the DC Universe. While everyone couldn’t be in the event for obvious reasons, the roster put forward is absolutely staggering. Where else would one see Brandon Routh and Tom Welling be Superman together on the same screen? Or, take Kevin Conroy who is the voice of Batman from the hit Animated Series playing The Caped Crusader in real life. It’s a lot to digest, but rest assured that the entire crew left no stone unturned in their quest to nail down as many wow moments as possible during the event.

“I’ll tell you one thing, we reached out to a lot of people, and there were people who didn’t want to do it,” Guggenheim began. “There were people who would only do it for amounts of money that we could not ever afford. And there were other people who really wanted to do it, but couldn’t for scheduling. That was the case with a lot of, I have to say, the movie stars that we reached out to. The thing about movie stars is, they’re all shooting movies. And unless those movies are shooting in Vancouver, we’re kind of out of luck.

But I have to say that the sheer number of actors that we did end up getting exceeded my expectation.”

The showrunners are poised for a fulfilling conclusion to this chapter of the Arrowverse. It’s been a wild ride up to this point, and the fans have been waiting for this Crisis for a long time. All the early indicators suggest that pulling out all the stops is going to lead to one of the most unique viewing experiences imaginable for fans of these CW superhero programs.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” Guggenheim explained earlier this year. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have Crisis and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it. The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost, or Game of Thrones had,” he added. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. The event continues across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. After a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.