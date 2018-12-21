DC Comics Fans React to First Look at Cyborg in ‘Doom Patrol’

This morning saw the release of the first full-on look at the upcoming Doom Patrol television series for DC’s streaming service, DC Universe. That includes the first poster of the show’s Cyborg as well as a brief teaser trailer of him in motion. And fans are incredibly divided.

On one hand, folks are noting that it’s certainly not the worst depiction of the character, portrayed here by actor Jovian Wade. There’s been a number of live-action Cyborgs at this point, if you can believe it. On the other hand, this version does still look a little rough around the edges… and the middle… and the rest of it. Some of the responses on social media have been particularly harsh, but others are optimistic.

You can check out some of those responses in the following slides!

The synopsis for the series, which premieres on February 15, 2019 on DC Universe, can be found below:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Pretty good!

Wow. Cyborg actually looks pretty good in #DoomPatrol! Not long now until Doom Patrol hits DC Universe! ?? pic.twitter.com/KLkeTU5FkS — Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) December 21, 2018

Return to sender

I’m sorry but LMAOOO that Cyborg costume looks like an open-box return from Party City https://t.co/qWD6m8zvBn — chamo (@jcaruci_) December 21, 2018

Another photo revealed

BREAKING: Another new image of Cyborg from DC’s ‘DOOM PATROL’ has hit the web! pic.twitter.com/3va2uVGnY1 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) December 21, 2018

The outfit has a comic connection

so cyborg will be wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants just like he did in the new teen titans, i dig it pic.twitter.com/yE2fCXnB2b — andre (@nighztwing) December 21, 2018

Don’t judge a show by its poster

Before y’all talk about Cyborg’s #DoomPatrol poster, remember how y’all ripped #TITANS based on that trailer and look what happened.



I’m just saying… pic.twitter.com/uXJpIy3UxD — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) December 21, 2018

Another look at the suit in action

Looks good in motion

CYBORG LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/bwyMXgdrXo — matty (@godlycia) December 21, 2018

Compared to some others…

Yet it’s still better than Cyborg in Smallville. pic.twitter.com/iGAEqoSAJY — 『Space Oddity』 (@theAceEnigma) December 21, 2018

Everybody’s got a budget