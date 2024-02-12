Cyborg Voice Actor Khary Payton Wants to Meet With James Gunn About DC Universe

Outside his live-action roles, Khary Payton is best known for voicing Cyborg in DC's various animated fare. If he gets his way, however, he's hoping to land a role in the new DC Universe. Payton tells ComicBook.com he's hoping to meet with new DC Studios boss James Gunn before too long in hopes of getting cast in a live-action role.

"I haven't [met with James Gunn], but I'm looking forward to it," Payton says. "We've got some ideas we're mulling about and it's going to be a lot of fun. I'm excited for the future."

The new DC Universe will consist of projects across multiples mediums and formats including film, television, video games, live-action, and animated. According to Gunn himself, most actors who are cast to voice a character in an animated project will also play them in live-action should the character be expected to appear in any of those projects.

"What we're doing with the DCU is we're having animation tied directly into live-action — television, and movies, and games, all intertwined within the same universe," Gunn said at a DC press event last year. "We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in [Creature Commandos] as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast."

DC Studios co-head Peter Safran added, "As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters. Chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

