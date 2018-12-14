‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says Potential For ‘Cyborg’ Movie Is Limitless

Justice League‘s Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has some interesting pitches for Victor Stone’s first standalone big screen outing.

While gearing up to watch his Justice League co-star Jason Momoa set sail with his Aquaman movie at the Hollywood premiere, Fisher caught up with Comicbook.com on the event’s blue carpet. He was tremendously excited to see the massive expansion of the DC movie world as Aquaman traveled through the depths of the sea. “The legend of Atlantis, in and of itself, is the thing really that I’m ready to see represented on screen,” Fisher said. “We haven’t seen an underwater world yet, not in this way.”

While Aquaman will expand the universe into unique uncharted waters, Fisher has plenty of ideas for how his Cyborg movie can bring a new corner of the universe to life, as well.

“One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do,” Fisher said. “We’re talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don’t have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You’re not going and holding them up, you’re getting on you’re keyboard and you’re handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we’re at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do.”

With this month’s release of Aquaman, Cyborg remains off-screen for the time being. However, if his hero in justice would have called for help, the part-robot hero ally would have been happy to join the cause against half-brother Orm.

“Cyborg would probably just want to hang out, get a little time away from the city,” Fisher said. “Gotham can get a little dark a dreary. Get away and see the sea horses and all the fish down there. I don’t think he’d wanna fight. I don’t think it wouldn’t be a knock down. I think what would happen was if Aquaman would’ve called Cyborg up, see Aquaman doesn’t have a cell phone, he would’ve called Cyborg up, Cyborg would’ve comed down and helped him out with the situation in Atlantis. You don’t get any reception that far down in the depths.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.