SPOILER Dies in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Finale

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s season 3 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly.”

In the same hour that a Legend fell, one of the season’s villains also gave their life in tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Damien Darhk, first introduced on Arrow, has been the villain on Legends for the last two years. Tonight, the Legends finally managed to kill him — in the most unexpected way possible.

At the start of the episode, Damien’s daughter was possessed by Mallus, the demon that the team has all been battling this season. He and Ray Palmer traveled back in time to remove Mallus from Nora Darhk, but rather than kill the demon (which he knew they could not), Damien willingly gave his body over to be Mallus’s vessel.

That means when the team finally killed Mallus — by way of a battle between the demon and a gigantic, totem-powered Beebo doll, because Legends — it was Darhk’s body that was destroyed.

In a weird, roundabout way, this fulfilled a deal Darhk had made with Sara Lance last week — that if they helped him save Nora, Damien would let Sara kill him once it was all over.

Darhk, of course, had murdered Sara’s sister Laurel during an episode of Arrow‘s fourth season, and killing him was a big motivator for her last year. Realizing that to do so would damage the timestream was a major point of growth for her character when she chose the world over her own selfish ends. That character growth actually carried over into this season and often put her at odds with Nate and Amaya.

Earlier tonight, Rip Hunter gave his life to buy the Legends some time in their battle against Mallus. Hunter, the last living Time Master and a founder of the Time Bureau, had been the one to originally assemble the Legends back in the first season, but his role had been significantly diminished once the team defeated Vandal Savage and started taking on cases that did not directly related to Rip’s family.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.