‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker Reveals Which Episode She’s Directing

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW‘s DC Comics adaptation, recently announced that she will be making her directorial debut with an episode of the show’s fifth season. Now, she’s revealed exactly which episode it will be.

Panabaker tells Entertainment Weekly that she will direct the 18th episode of The Flash‘s fifth season, and that’s pretty much all she knows at this point.

“I’m directing episode 18 which I’m very excited about,” Panabaker said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be about. I don’t even know if [showrunner Todd Helbing] knows what it’s going to be about, but it’s going to be great.”

When Panabaker first announced that she would be directing an episode of The Flash, she expressed how lucky she felt to be able to put to use the skills she learned watching other directors during her 15-year career.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

The fifth season of The Flash only recently began filming in Vancouver. The new season will pick up where last season left off, with the unexpected introduction of Nora, the daughter of Barry Allen and Iris West who made a “big mistake” by traveling back in time to meet her parents.

The Flash returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, October 9th at 8 pm ET on The CW.