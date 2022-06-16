Dark Crisis Teases a New DC Multiverse

The DC event series Dark Crisis is in full effect, a future installment of the story will introduce a brand new DC Multiverse. Of course, the publisher is widely known for crafting compelling stories centered on the multiverse, with Crisis on Infinite Earths by the legendary creative team of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez standing as one of DC's most popular events. While Crisis on Infinite Earths did away with the multiverse, DC eventually brought it back and changed it up a number of times. Dark Crisis features the return of Pariah and the Death of the Justice League, though their demise appears to be tied into the new DC Multiverse that is being teased.

CBR has the covers and solicitation for September's Dark Crisis #4 by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez. The main cover by Sampere and Sánchez shows Green Lantern Hal Jordan and The Flash Barry Allen screaming out in agony, with Pariah floating in the cosmic space between them. The description of Dark Crisis #4 mentions how the story ties into The Flash series, which has The Flash Family searching the Speed Force for their missing member, Barry Allen. Barry and the rest of the Justice League died in a battle against Pariah and his Dark Army. However, information on Dark Crisis' Worlds Without a Justice League one-shot tie-ins has revealed how the dead heroes are actually alive and on different Earths that are set up as their own personal utopias.

Some of the bigger moments in Dark Crisis #1 include Jon Kent, the new Superman, forming a new Justice League, and Deathstroke leading a vicious attack against the Titans/Teen Titans at Titans Tower. Dark Crisis #2 features a brutal battle between longtime rivals Nightwing and Deathstroke inside the burning superhero headquarters.

Dark Crisis #4 goes on sale September 6th. Variant covers come from artists Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Nathan Szerdy, Sampere, Sánchez, Brett Booth, and Johnathan Glapion. Let us know your thoughts on the DC event down in the comments!

(Photo: DC Comics)

DARK CRISIS #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:100 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Zero Hour homage variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and JONATHAN GLAPION

$4.99 | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Witness the birth of the new DC Multiverse! Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on!"