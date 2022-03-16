DC Reveals First Look at The Flash Dark Crisis Crossover (Exclusive)

DC’s Dark Crisis is right around the corner, and things will shift into overdrive after Justice League #75. The fallout from the death of the Justice League is going to be massive, and a new 3 issue crossover with The Flash will not only deal with the absence of the League but it will also deal with the search for Barry Allen in the Speed Force and whether or not he wants to be found in the first place, and we’ve got your exclusive first details on the event and your first look at two fantastic covers by Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh, and Bengal right here!

All of the fun starts in The Flash #783 and will run for 3 issues. The Flash kicks off its crossover on June 21st, while Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis one-shot lands in stores on May 31st. Dark Crisis #1 hits stores on June 7th. You can find the official description for The Flash #783 below.

THE FLASH #783: Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! With the Justice League gone, Wally gathers the entire Flash Family in a desperate attempt to search the Speed Force and finally locate the missing Barry Allen. But does Barry want to be found? This three-issue story ties directly into this summer’s event. Dark Crisis continues here!

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

Variant cover by BENGAL $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Recently ComicBook.com’s Nicole Drum had the chance to speak to Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson about the event and what it hopes to shake up in the DC Universe, and it really comes down to spotlighting the legacy of the DCU. “Oh, that’s tough. It is a very massive event. And to us, it’s really about the legacy of the DCU and really showing that all of these different pieces, all of these large aspects of the DCU, including the generational, like history, all the stuff with the sidekicks, also the legacy or the new heroes, all of these things are important and crucial to the DCU. And I wanted to use an event to showcase that. You know, when I started reading comics, I had all these really great entry points into the DCU with Tim Drake and Connor and Bart and Cassie. And I was able to kind of use those as, you know, my point of view, as a kid getting to it,” Williamson said.

“And even when you look at something like my introduction to Green Lantern was through Hal. But once Kyle came around and I got to kind of relearn the mythology through Kyle, it really opened up a lot of stuff for me as like a DC reader,” Williamson said. “I wanted to take all that energy and apply it to right now. And I wanted to show that at the end of the day, when the Justice League loses and they die, how does the world actually react to that? And how do all of these newer heroes we’ve introduced over the last like 30 years, not just someone who’s introduced recently, but all of these heroes, even characters like Dick Grayson, like how does he react now knowing?”

“And there’s a whole scene about this coming up where John and Dick are talking. John is panicking and, and Dick is just like, ‘You know your dad died, right? Like we went through this with him,’ and he’s like, ‘Bruce has died.’ And they started talking about what death means to them now. But the thing is, is that even though the heroes are dealing with it, one way, the villains of the DC are dealing with it in a much different way. And you have all these things kind of collide.”

“like we’ve been building in Justice League Incarnate and Infinite Frontier sort of the multiversal piece of this. But then in things like Batman and Robin, Deathstroke, and some other stuff you’ll see, and we’ll kind of get some of that in the Shadow War,” Williamson said. “We’re building the grounded version of this. And there’s essentially what’s happening is the DCU gets attacked on two fronts from above and below basically. And so that’s, you know what it’s about. And to me, it’s really just sort of this, me getting an opportunity, working with someone like Daniel to tell a really big story in the DCU, starring all of these big pieces that we love.”

