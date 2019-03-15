‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returning to Theaters for 70mm Film Engagement

Warner Bros. Pictures today announced it will bring all three films in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy to IMAX.

On Saturday, March 30th the films Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises will screen back-to-back at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, California. During the break between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan will participate in an audience Q&A discussion about the films.

On April 13th, The Dark Knight Trilogy will screen at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco. On April 20th, the films will screen at Cinesphere Ontario Place, Toronto, and IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis. Each of these screenings will be accompanied by the footage of Nolan’s Los Angeles appearance.

All five screenings will show all three movies in the director’s preferred format, IMAX 70mm. With The Dark Knight, Nolan became the first filmmaker to shoot the action sequences of a major feature film with IMAX cameras. He used IMAX cameras more extensively in The Dark Knight Rises.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement “Christopher Nolan broke new ground with The Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen. To have the added privilege of hearing Chris’s insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Tickets for all events will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 13th at 9 a.m. PT. Moviegoers who acquire tickets for all three films will receive a lanyard and special The Dark Knight Trilogy collectible.

In Batman Begins, A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he’s trained in the martial arts by Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson), a member of the mysterious League of Shadows. When Ducard reveals the League’s true purpose — the complete destruction of Gotham City — Wayne returns to Gotham intent on cleaning up the city without resorting to murder. With the help of Alfred (Michael Caine), his loyal butler, and Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), a tech expert at Wayne Enterprises, Batman is born.

In The Dark Knight, with the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker (Heath Ledger) suddenly throws the town into chaos, the Caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism.

In The Dark Knight Rises, it has been eight years since Batman, in collusion with Commissioner Gordon, vanished into the night. Assuming responsibility for the death of Harvey Dent, Batman sacrificed everything for what he and Gordon hoped would be the greater good. However, the arrival of a cunning cat burglar (Anne Hathaway) and a merciless terrorist named Bane (Tom Hardy) force Batman out of exile and into a battle he may not be able to win.

