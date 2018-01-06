Joker Dragons Teased For Dark Nights: Metal #5

Dark Nights: Metal is entering the final phase of its story arc, and the stage is set for quite the big battle between the Justice League heroes and Barbatos – one that will apparently include Joker dragons!

Dark Night: Metal writer Scott Snyder shared this interior panel from issue #5, featuring Greg Capullo’s visuals of Barbatos, The Batman Who Laughs and his Robins, and… a couple of Joker Dragons!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re worried that this is just a throwaway image in a random panel, don’t. additional posts on social media have confirmed that Joker Dragon will be a featured part of the story, as the beast is depicted on this supposed cover of Dark Nights: Metal #5:

Dark Nights: Metal has found some surprising and/or cool ways to twist Batman lore into a freaky new shapes, so nothing should be all that surprising at this point. Still… a Joker dragon? We’re definitely going to need to get the full story on this one.

Check out the synopsis for Dark Nights: Metal #5 below. After a three-week delay, the issue will now arrive on January 31st, instead of January 10th.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=6984]