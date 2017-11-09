This DC and Marvel Coat Collection Is as Stylish and Subtle as It Gets

Subtle and stylish fandom fashion is very in right now, and this new DC and Marvel coat collection contains some of the finest examples we’ve ever seen. With winter approaching fast, you’re going to need something warm to wear. The following items look like they would be pretty toasty, but they’re also super fun and look great. I think it’s safe to say that ou could wear these coats anywhere. Plus, they’re reasonably priced for what you get. Let’s break down the looks.

Joker and Harley

DC Comics The Joker Women’s Wool Coat: The Joker coat is inspired by his iconic purple suit, and the interior is lined with a repeating “HA HA HA” pattern. Additional touches include two functional pockets and a stylish button up front. The coat is 50-percent wool and 50-percent polyester (dry clean only). You can order it on Amazon for $99.99.

DC Comics Harley Quinn Moto Jacket: The Harley Quinn moto jacket features a faux leather exterior, multiple zipped pockets, silver zippers with diamond pattern pulls, and a bright diamond pattern lining with Harley Quinn holding a lit bomb in her hand. You can order it on Amazon or $79.99.

Wonder Woman and The Avengers

DC Comics Wonder Woman Women’s Duffle Coat: This gorgeous hooded coat features a Wonder Woman logo print on the lining, as well as special wood buttons. The ultimate in subtle and functional superhero style. The coat is 50-percent wool and 50-percent polyester (dry clean only). You can order it on Amazon for $99.99.

Marvel Avengers Men’s Subtle Duffle Coat: This hooded coat features Avengers logo buttons, and a lining that includes Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man. Basically, it’s a men’s version of the Wonder Woman coat with an Avengers theme. The coat is 50-percent wool and 50-percent polyester (dry clean only). You can order it on Amazon for $99.99.

Classic Marvel and Accessories

Women’s Classic Marvel Wool Coat: This charcoal, single breast coat design features buttons that are debossed with the Avengers logo. The floral liner is printed with an all-over design that includes Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and the Hulk mixed with pink and red roses. The coat is 50-percent wool and 50-percent polyester (dry clean only). You can order it on Amazon for $99.99.

In addition to the coats the DC and Marvel collection from Fun.com includes several Marvel-style winter hats inspired by Iron Man, Thor, and The Hulk. There’s also a Captain America-themed women’s blanket scarf. Additional items will be added to the collection later this month, and you can bet that we’ll bring them to you. Stay tuned.