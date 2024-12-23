DC’s Best Team of Characters Confirmed to Return With New Lineup

The fan-favorite team the Secret Six is returning with a new lineup for a new DC All In limited series starting in March. DC Comics announced the new series last week just as the book went on pre-order for customers and retailers. Secret Six hits shelves and digital stores on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Secret Six is about a fragile alliance between three superheroes and three supervillains — Dreamer, Jon Kent, Jay Nakamura, Catman, Deadshot and Black Alice. The find their goals aligned when Amanda Waller somehow vanishes from her prison cell, leaving them all uneasy for their own reasons. The book builds on the events of Absolute Power, where we saw the Justice League return and Waller imprisoned as a war criminal. It comes from writer Nicole Maines and artist Stephen Segovia.

“Getting to be part of DC All In and to tell a new story involving Jon Kent, Jay Nakamura, and Dreamer means the world to me,” Maines said in a statement published by DC. “They’re all at a crossroads right now, at the start of their potential villain origin stories, so having them team up with these Secret Six veterans, all former villains, feels like a mirror into their futures.”

Segovia added: “I’m really excited about working with Nicole on this series. Mixing heroes and villains on the same team is always fun, and I’m looking forward to showing fans the different personalities of the characters Nicole’s writing.”

Appropriately, Secret Six will have six issue in its limited run. Pre-orders for the first issue are available with the main cover art by Segovia, or with variant covers by Sweeney Boo, Leirix, Ariel Olivetti, and Brad Walker.

The Secret Six debuted in 1968 with a very different lineup, but this new series has more in common with the team from Infinite Crisis in 2005. That team included Catman and Deadshot, while the 2011 New 52 team included Catman and Black Alice. The idea of adding heroes to the team came more recently in the 2019 Batman/Superman series, when The Batman Who Laughs created a twisted version of the Secret Six with Joker toxin.

As for the heroes, they’re all relatively new introductions. Jonathan Kent — son of Superman and Lois Lane — was first introduced in 2015, while his boyfriend Jay Nakamura first appeared in 2021. Dreamer — a.k.a. Nia Nal — followed in 2022, completing this trio. In just a few years, we’ve seen them take on some shockingly brutal opponents, and as far as we know they are all still teenagers.

Secret Six is available for pre-order now, and debuts on March 5 in comic book stores and online. Fans can catch up with all the relevant characters now in the DC Universe Infinite app.