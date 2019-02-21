DC Comics Putting More Batman in Walmart

Walmart stores are once again building up their geek-heavy collectibles aisle, this time by expanding their relationship with DC from comics to collectibles.

DC Collectibles is bringing its acclaimed Batman: Black and White statue line to Walmart stores as 4″ mini-figures. The new figures are direct transformations of the company’s acclaimed 9″-scale figures and feature designs from many world-renowned artists including Jim Lee, Bruce Timm, Amanda Conner, Darwyn Cooke and many more.

“Batman: Black and White is DC Collectibles‘ longest-running statue line and continues to be one of our best-sellers,” said Jim Fletcher, executive creative director at DC Collectibles. “The line allows us to work with a wide array of talented artists from different industries, and we’re really excited to revisit our favorite designs in this all-new 4″ scale!”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7744]Walmart’s exclusive DC Collectibles program also offers something unique for fans: the thrill of chance. Fans purchasing these Batman: Black and White figures at Walmart will find each in an exclusive, individual blind bag next to DC’s Comic Giants. DC Collectibles will release new figures every other month in waves of six, giving fans a wide selection and increasing the surprise factor for finding their favorite Batman characters.

The first waves of DC Collectibles Batman: Black and White 4″ figures heading to Walmart stores include:

February 2019:

Batman by Amanda Connor

Batman by Darwyn Cooke

Batman by Jason Fabok

Batman by Patrick Gleason

Batman by Frank Quitely

Batman by Dick Sprang

April 2019:

Harley Quinn by Bruce Timm

Robin by Frank Quitely

Batman by Mike Allred

Batman by John Romita Jr.

Batman by Gary Frank

Batman by Eduardo Risso

June 2019

The Joker by Jim Lee

Batman by Dustin Nguyen

Batman by Mike Mignola

Batman by Sean “Cheeks” Galloway

Batman from Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman by Jim Lee

August 2019

Penguin by Brian Bolland

Robin by Carmine Infantino

Batman by Carmine Infantino

Batman by Chris Uminga

Batman by Jae Lee

Batman by Brian Bolland

The Walmart exclusive Batman: Black and White figures are priced at an MSRP of $5.00 each. The figures are available in more than 3,000 participating Walmart retailers in the United States. To find the location nearest you, use the Walmart store finder.

Fans wanting to purchase each wave at once can find all six Batman: Black and White mini-figures as a box set at participating comic book shops beginning in May. This direct market version will feature an additional, exclusive seventh figure in each set.