DC Comics Putting More Batman in Walmart

Walmart stores are once again building up their geek-heavy collectibles aisle, this time by expanding their relationship with DC from comics to collectibles.
DC Collectibles is bringing its acclaimed Batman: Black and White statue line to Walmart stores as 4″ mini-figures. The new figures are direct transformations of the company’s acclaimed 9″-scale figures and feature designs from many world-renowned artists including Jim Lee, Bruce Timm, Amanda Conner, Darwyn Cooke and many more.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Batman: Black and White is DC Collectibles‘ longest-running statue line and continues to be one of our best-sellers,” said Jim Fletcher, executive creative director at DC Collectibles. “The line allows us to work with a wide array of talented artists from different industries, and we’re really excited to revisit our favorite designs in this all-new 4″ scale!”
[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7744]Walmart’s exclusive DC Collectibles program also offers something unique for fans: the thrill of chance. Fans purchasing these Batman: Black and White figures at Walmart will find each in an exclusive, individual blind bag next to DC’s Comic Giants. DC Collectibles will release new figures every other month in waves of six, giving fans a wide selection and increasing the surprise factor for finding their favorite Batman characters.
The first waves of DC Collectibles Batman: Black and White 4″ figures heading to Walmart stores include:
February 2019:
- Batman by Amanda Connor
- Batman by Darwyn Cooke
- Batman by Jason Fabok
- Batman by Patrick Gleason
- Batman by Frank Quitely
- Batman by Dick Sprang
April 2019:
- Harley Quinn by Bruce Timm
- Robin by Frank Quitely
- Batman by Mike Allred
- Batman by John Romita Jr.
- Batman by Gary Frank
- Batman by Eduardo Risso
June 2019
- The Joker by Jim Lee
- Batman by Dustin Nguyen
- Batman by Mike Mignola
- Batman by Sean “Cheeks” Galloway
- Batman from Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman by Jim Lee
August 2019
- Penguin by Brian Bolland
- Robin by Carmine Infantino
- Batman by Carmine Infantino
- Batman by Chris Uminga
- Batman by Jae Lee
- Batman by Brian Bolland
The Walmart exclusive Batman: Black and White figures are priced at an MSRP of $5.00 each. The figures are available in more than 3,000 participating Walmart retailers in the United States. To find the location nearest you, use the Walmart store finder.
Fans wanting to purchase each wave at once can find all six Batman: Black and White mini-figures as a box set at participating comic book shops beginning in May. This direct market version will feature an additional, exclusive seventh figure in each set.