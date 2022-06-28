DC's Comic-Con Plans Include a Tom Taylor and Tom King Spotlight Panel

Writers Tom Taylor and Tom King will be the focus of a conversation panel during DC's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. King and Taylor are two of the biggest names at DC, and have each penned award-winning series featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more. Part of DC's plans for Comic-Con includes a conversation between Tom Taylor and Tom King, as they discuss their past, present, and future works for the company. Also on the schedule are panels featuring DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee, Batman, and the Dark Crisis event series.

This will be the first San Diego Comic-Con for the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery. The last two years have seen Comic-Con take place virtually, but the event is making a return as an in-person event in July. However, things will be slightly different from past conventions. For example, Warner Bros. Discover won't have a presence on the show floor, which was one of the bigger draws for attendees as comic creators and stars would flock to the exhibit. The move away from the show floor is thought to be a cost-cutting measure, as Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav looks to shave spending.

Even without a place on the convention floor, Warners will still present panels for highly-anticipated projects like HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, Netflix's The Sandman, Harley Quinn, and The CW's Riverdale. The third season of Harley Quinn debuts in July, and the animated series has a big announcement for fans on Tuesday, June 28th. Riverdale's appearance at SDCC will be its last as Season 6 is set to be the finale. The CW is also skipping Comic-Con with a large majority of its programming slate recently canceled.

The panel for Tom Taylor and Tom King should be an entertaining one, as the two prolific writers are often confused with one another on social media. Since their first names both start with "Tom" fans oftentimes get them confused when sending messages on Twitter. To their credit, both writers have joked about the confusion on numerous occasions.

The description of the Tom Taylor & Tom King in Conversation panel reads: "2022 Eisner Award Nominees Tom King & Tom Taylor are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing writing Nightwing, The Human Target, Supergirl: World of Tomorrow and Superman: Son of Kal-El, and what's in store for the future. A few surprise guests will be stopping by."

Warners Bros. has some high-profile movies slated to hit theaters this year. DC League of Super-Pets arrives in July, followed by Black Adam in October and Shazam! Fury of the Gods in December. It's unknown at this time if those films will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

