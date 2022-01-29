DC Comics Fans Celebrate Aquaman’s Birthday

Today is Aquaman’s birthday and DC Comics fans are celebrating the hero on social media. That’s right, back on January 26, 1986, the water-based hero was born. (Arthur Curry to be exact!) With yesterday’s big news about Jason Momoa joining the Fast Franchise for their 10th installment, and James Wan’s second movie featuring the character debuting next year, it’s been a good couple of months for Aquaman fans. Filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently wrapped and some photos from the last days on set began to trickle out. Momoa and Wan looked absolutely pumped about their progresss. People seemed to feed off of that excitement for the time being. It will probably be a while before we see a trailer or anything of the sort.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa previously told Fandango. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GeneGonzales/status/1487437725791887367?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What do you want to see in The Lost Kingdom? Let us know in the comments down below!

So many takes

https://twitter.com/diversetechgeek/status/1487440398272413696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A household favorite

our favorite sea boy. happy birthday aquaman (: pic.twitter.com/zOP5inKam2 — 💭 (@thinkersdc) January 29, 2022

Cool poster right here

Look at that art

In honor of Stephen Skeates' birthday, I'd like to share this classic story by Steve Skeates, Jim Aparo, and Dick Giordano.

Fifty-two years ago, Aquaman found himself in the "City On The Edge Of Nowhere!"https://t.co/J4NrhljYyy pic.twitter.com/xtZnTaY6kX — Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) January 29, 2022

A great question

Happy Birthday to the King of Atlantis- Arthur Curry/Aquaman!

What is your favorite Aquaman story? pic.twitter.com/Mn8tCrmylD — World's Finest: The Collection (@wfthecollection) January 29, 2022

Respect

Happy 79th birthday to the legendary Steve Skeates! He distinguished himself on AQUAMAN, co-created HAWK AND DOVE, but his multitudinous humor and horror stories for virtually every company earned him multiple industry awards. And he's a wild interview. Have a great day, Steve! pic.twitter.com/cP6YVdRwfu — Media Play(ed) 🌈 (@MediaPlayed) January 29, 2022

Look at him

https://twitter.com/laribumi/status/1487462256774369281?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The King