DC Announces Three New Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shots

With the comic book industry gradually beginning to ramp back up, fans are turning their attention to what publishers have in store for the months ahead. For DC fans, that will partially involve Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Dark Nights: Death Metal, the long-awaited follow-up event to their work on Dark Nights: Metal. As we've seen thus far, Death Metal will provide some new and surprising takes on iconic characters -- and it sounds like that isn't slowing down. On Tuesday, DC announced a trio of upcoming one-shots for the Death Metal event, which will show how different corners of the DC universe are being affected by the unleashing of DC's darkest knights.

The three 48-page one-shots - Trinity Crisis, Speed Metal, and Multiverse's End - will feature an array of fan-favorite talent, including Snyder, The Flash writer Joshua Williamson, Batman writer James Tynion IV, and artists such as Francis Manapul and Juan Gedeon. And if the covers for them are any indication, then fans will surely be in for a trippy, genre-bending ride.

These three one-shots will be just part of the overall Death Metal event, which will include Snyder and Capullo's main series, as well as two anthologies Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends of the Dark Knights and Dark Nights: Death Metal Guide Book.

