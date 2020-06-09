DC Announces Three New Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shots
With the comic book industry gradually beginning to ramp back up, fans are turning their attention to what publishers have in store for the months ahead. For DC fans, that will partially involve Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Dark Nights: Death Metal, the long-awaited follow-up event to their work on Dark Nights: Metal. As we've seen thus far, Death Metal will provide some new and surprising takes on iconic characters -- and it sounds like that isn't slowing down. On Tuesday, DC announced a trio of upcoming one-shots for the Death Metal event, which will show how different corners of the DC universe are being affected by the unleashing of DC's darkest knights.
The three 48-page one-shots - Trinity Crisis, Speed Metal, and Multiverse's End - will feature an array of fan-favorite talent, including Snyder, The Flash writer Joshua Williamson, Batman writer James Tynion IV, and artists such as Francis Manapul and Juan Gedeon. And if the covers for them are any indication, then fans will surely be in for a trippy, genre-bending ride.
These three one-shots will be just part of the overall Death Metal event, which will include Snyder and Capullo's main series, as well as two anthologies Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends of the Dark Knights and Dark Nights: Death Metal Guide Book.
Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis #1
Written by Scott Snyder
Art and cover by Francis Manapul
Release date: September 8th
"With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is back together and ready to rock their next gig. Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that’s just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress—but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?"
Dark Nights: Death Metal: Speed Metal #1
Written by Joshua Williamson
Art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira
Cover by Howard Porter
Release date: September 22nd
"It’s the drag race from hell! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers. Thankfully, Wally has back-up in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It’s a knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights!"
Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverse's End #1
Written by James Tynion IV
Art by Juan Gedeon
Cover by Michael Golden
Release date: September 29th
"Perpetua, mother of all existence, has culled all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings to one planet: Earth-Prime. In her quest for power and dominance, she rules absolutely and in totality, using her children—the Monitors and Anti-Monitors—as her heralds and destructors. But a group of heroes has banded together across multiple worlds in a last-ditch effort to stop her from destroying all of existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner and others choose to make their final stand in a battle they’re destined to lose!"
