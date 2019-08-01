DC Comics Harley Quinn Deluxe One:12 Figure is Available Now

Mezco Toys has released a deluxe Harley Quinn figure in their One:12 Collective figure lineup that includes a whole bunch of accessories like three heads (two masked, one unmasked), multiple hands, a grenade, a bomb, a pop-gun, a mallet, a Joker doll, and a freakin’ rocket launcher. Plus, the unmasked head is excellent.

You can pre-order the Harley Quinn Deluxe One:12 figure right here for $90 with free shipping slated for February. Additional figures in the One:12 line are available here. An official description and breakdown of features for the Harley Quinn figure can be found below.

“The One:12 Collective Harley Quinn wears a fitted jester suit with ruffle detailing around the wrists and pom-pom detailing around the collar. The Cupid of Crime comes complete with three head portraits, portraying her alluring yet utterly insane visage. Harley comes well-equipped to cause chaos in the streets of Gotham with an oversized mallet, a grenade, a bomb, a pop-gun with attached cork, a rocket launcher and rocket, and a Joker doll.”

FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of mallet holding hands (L & R)

One (1) grenade holding hand (R)

One (1) gun holding hand (R)

One (1) bomb holding hand (L)

One (1) posing hand (L)

COSTUME:

Fitted jester suit with ruffle detailing

Collar with pom-pom detailing

Ankle boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Joker doll

One (1) rocket launcher

One (1) rocket blast FX (fits into rocket launcher)

One (1) oversized mallet

One (1) grenade

One (1) bomb

One (1) pop-gun with cork attached

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.