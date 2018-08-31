DC Comics Drops New Hint On Who Will Die In Heroes In Crisis

There are plenty of theories as to who will die in DC’s upcoming Heroes in Crisis, but a new clue seems to hint towards a longtime Titan being one of the fallen.

Warning, spoilers incoming for Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #2, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Many are familiar with Roy Harper, known as Arsenal, and recently he has made a reappearance in the comics. His latest appearance was in Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #2, where he confides in his former teammate and friend Jason Todd the Red Hood (via CBR).

In the issue, he reveals he has struggled with drinking since parting ways with Red Hood’s outlaws group. He says he is thinking of heading to a “rehab for capes”, which is a reference to Sanctuary, a crisis center for superheroes.

He also explains to Jason why he thinks he drinks, saying “you called me brave. But the truth is…I drink because I’m scared. Sometimes I’m scared because I think I’m going to die. Most times I’m scared I’ll wake up and have a whole new day to prove to the world I’m a failure.”

Seems like an understandable reason to seek out help, but his explaining this and his reappearance overall does lend some credence to the theory that he will be one of the two heroes who die in this upcoming storyline. Arsenal has ties to both the Titans and Green Arrow, so killing him would have larger ripples throughout the DC Universe.

Heroes in Crisis #1 is written by Tom King and drawn by Clay Mann with covers by Mann, Mark Brooks, J.G. Jones, and Francesco Mattina. The official description can be found below.

“There’s a new kind of crisis threatening the heroes of the DC Universe, ripped from real-world headlines by C.I.A.-operative-turned-comics-writer Tom King: How does a superhero handle PTSD? Welcome to Sanctuary, an ultra-secret hospital for superheroes who’ve been traumatized by crime-fighting and cosmic combat. But something goes inexplicably wrong when many patients wind up dead, with two well-known operators as the prime suspects: Harley Quinn and Booster Gold! It’s up to the DC Trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to investigate—but can they get the job done in the face of overwhelming opposition?”

Heroes in Crisis #1 hits comic stores on September 26th.

Who do you think is going to fall in Heroes in Crisis? Let us know in the comments!