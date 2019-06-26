DC Comics Teams Up With Joe Hill for New Horror Comics Line

Author Joe Hill has been offering horror fans terrifying storylines throughout his career, utilizing a number of mediums to strike fear into the hearts of audiences. Whether it be the comic book series Locke & Key, exploring a group of siblings who have uncovered a terrifying family secret, or NOS4A2 and its reimagining of vampire lore, Hill manages to breathe life into well-worn horror tropes for unique narratives. The author’s latest project sees him returning to the comic book world, as he’s teaming up with DC Comics to deliver a variety of terrifying tales, debuting this October under the “Hill House Comics” line.

Per press release, “This October, DC will team up with best-selling author Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) to present Hill House Comics, a new pop-up line of horror comic books. DC’s long-standing tradition of publishing thought-provoking and riveting horror from House of Mystery to classic Sandman will continue with this new line featuring five original limited series meant to chill the bones and summon nightmares with smart, subversive narratives and haunting, heart-stopping visuals. And it all begins this fall, in time for a very haunting Halloween.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anyone who’s paying attention knows we’re in the middle of a new golden age of horror: films like Get Out, Hereditary, It Follows and plain old It have raised the bar higher and higher,” Hill shared in a statement. “Meanwhile, ongoing shows like AMC’s The Terror and Netflix’s Stranger Things have shattered preconceived notions about what’s possible in episodic terror TV. There’s great stuff happening in comics, of course—in a field of unbounded creativity and wacko visionaries, there’s always great stuff happening—but greedy me wants more.”

The first series in this line, Basketful of Heads, written by Hill and with art from Leomacs, will debut on October 30th. Other titles are as follows:

The Dollhouse Family from Mike Carey (Lucifer, Hellblazer, The Girl with All the Gifts) and Peter Gross (Lucifer, The Books of Magic, The Unwritten)

from Mike Carey (Lucifer, Hellblazer, The Girl with All the Gifts) and Peter Gross (Lucifer, The Books of Magic, The Unwritten) The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties) and Dani (2000 AD, Coffin Bound, Deep Roots)

by Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties) and Dani (2000 AD, Coffin Bound, Deep Roots) Daphne Byrne by Laura Marks (TV writer and producer, playwright of Bethany) and Kelley Jones (Swamp Thing, Deadman, The Sandman)

by Laura Marks (TV writer and producer, playwright of Bethany) and Kelley Jones (Swamp Thing, Deadman, The Sandman) Plunge by Hill and artist TBD

Hill added, “At Hill House Comics we aim to shock the senses and soak the page in red, with new, hooky horror from seasoned old hands and young masters of the field, all set free to share their most disturbing nightmares…for your pleasure! The books are backed by DC’s second-to-none comic book craftsmanship, and we’re working with the very best editors on parole from Arkham Asylum to craft unputdownable tales of menace and madness. I can’t wait to share some fresh scares with comic book readers everywhere. It’s going to be fun.”

You can head to DC Comics’ site to learn more about the upcoming endeavor.

Are you looking forward to the new comics? Let us know in the comments below!