DC Comics Makes Zack Snyder’s Batmobile Canon

DC Comics has made one of Zack Snyder’s visions a permanent part of the canon: The Batmobile driven by Ben Affleck’s Batman! DC’s new “Flashpoint Beyond” event began with the Flashpoint Beyond #0 special by Geoff Johns and artist Eduardo Risso, and it wasted no time setting up some pretty high stakes for this alt-universe story! Thomas Wayne/Batman has woken from his supposed death only to find himself back in his “Flashpoint” reality, which had seemingly been wiped out by DC relaunch of the “New 52” reality in the early 2010s. However, when checking in on Bruce Wayne in the main DC Comics reality, we get a Zack Snyder Easter egg surprise!

As stated, Flashpoint Beyond #0 spends most of its time focused on Thomas Wayne trying to figure out how the Flashpoint Universe survived – however, there’s also a secondary story of Batman working with Mime and Marionette to solve the mystery of who is messing with time, and hunting the Time Masters, by investigating the team’s lab – only to find it completely deserted and destroyed. The Time Masters had apparently been looking into what’s happened to DC Universe (and multiverse) as a result of the events of Doomsday Clock, and Dark Nights, and all the universe-rebooting story arcs that have pretty much left us all confused…

Batman’s investigation gets a lead when Flaspoint Beyond #0 ends with the Time Masters member Corky Baxter paying a visit to Bruce Wayne’s Batcave, in response to Batman infiltrating the Time Masters lab. Corky Baxter doesn’t just appear anywhere to deliver his warning to Bruce – he makes his seat on Bruce’s collection of Batmobiles – and one in particular: The Snyderverse Batmobile!

Zack Snyder’s version of the Batmobile appeared in two films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (both versions). Like so many of the design choices that Snyder made, the Batmobile was controversial – particularly for the heavy gun turrets mounted on the front of it, and the way Ben Affleck’s Batman didn’t hesitate to use them. That said, Affleck’s Batmobile arguably got the most of intensive workout of any movie version of the vehicle, when the Justice League did battle with Darkseid’s forces in Eastern Europe.

For every detractor of the Snyderverse there is a die-hard fan; DC Comics making Snyder’s Batmobile an official part of comics canon is a badge of honor that Snyderverse fans will really appreciate.

Flashpoint Beyond #0 is now on sale from DC Comics.