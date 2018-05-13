DC Comics Fans Are Pissed At The New Price Hikes

DC Comics announced Thursday prices for physical and digital copies of almost all ongoing title comic books will be raised to $3.99.

Unlike prime competitor Marvel Comics, DC books do not include a digital copy that allows physical book purchasers an opportunity to own a digital copy of their selected comic book.

DC Comics readers took to Twitter to express their grief with the price hike, many citing an issue with the increased costs to come with purchasing a twice-monthly title and the new $3.99 price tag being prohibitive towards readers trying new books.

Now that the veteran comic book publisher has concluded its “Rebirth” era — and its accompanying line-wide $2.99 pricing — DC Comics readers are expressing ire at the company for backing out on its 2011 “Drawing the line at $2.99” promotion.

The promotion included the company’s marquee heroes — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and more — proudly declaring the company was “keeping comics affordable for you.”

Thanks a lot for the stupid price increase @DCComics . $3.99 was always my line in the sand. I dropped Marvel titles when they went to that price point. Looks like I won’t be collecting comics for much longer. — Jeff DeWitt (@nWoJeffDW) May 10, 2018

Hey, @DCComics. If you’re going to raise the price of all your books to $3.99 give us digital codes like @Marvel or at the very least drop the biweekly books back to monthly. You took a lot of steps forward with the Rebirth stuff & now you’re taking 10 steps back! — Todd Gray (@grendelred) May 10, 2018

Kinda hoping @DCComics goes to monthly release with increase of price on their comics, I don’t know if my wallet can handle a price jump plus bi-weekly shipping! — Ryan Wilson (@Mr_RyN_93) May 11, 2018

@DCComics will the biweekly books be going monthly now that the price is going up to $3.99, or will they continue to be published twice a month? I will be dropping those titles if the cost will be $8 a month. — John Boggs (@JohnBoggs4) May 11, 2018

Damn it!! Looks like imma have to trim down my #pulllist for @DCComics now that they are raising the prices. Uh sucks cuz idk how I’m gonna do it without collecting all the single issues but with a price increase and no raise I’m trimming — Edward (@elg3la) May 11, 2018

I wish the price increase also included a digital copy…but I guess I’m in the minority when it comes to such things — Bobby N. Cognito (@bobbyincognito) May 10, 2018

These line-wide price increases, especially on biweeklies, are really gonna hurt DC and in the end you guys. #dccomics — Scott (@scottluvslucero) May 10, 2018

Because of the $2.99 price point when I got into DC at Rebirth, I was able to go in deep. I bought just about everything for a while and figured out what I liked. This won’t make me buy less, but less likely to buy more. — bryan gerding (@bryanobryan) May 10, 2018

When I can get a great book, that I can read for days for the same price as 4 @DCComics it’s time to quit reading comics. 1 week of content versus 45 minutes. Not even a contest. $3.99 you out of your mind? — Hello Puppy (@Gemini_Wolf70) May 11, 2018

Dammit, @DCComics. You could have at least given us digital codes with that $1 price hike. I sure hope that the double-shipping books drop to once a month, at least. Frick.#comics #DCcomics — Armond Boudreaux (@armondboudreaux) May 10, 2018

@DCComics FYI I’ll be dropping Wonder Woman immediately. Sorry, but it’s just not worth the price increase to $3.99 AND double-shipping. You can have one or the other but you cannot have both. Especially as it’s been very lack-lustre since Robinson took the helm. — Devaishwarya Neeramanii (@DevaishwaryaN) May 10, 2018

Comics is becoming an increasingly niche hobby. Current prices are insane and unhelpful. — Scott (@Scott13055174) May 11, 2018

The fact that @Marvel can sell twice monthly books at $3.99 and still be the #1 publisher every month is exactly why @DCComics is doing this. And the drop in sales will be minimal. We’re addicts, we gotta get our fix no matter how high the price… ? — Neal Alejandre (@nealalejandre) May 10, 2018

I have been a life long DC collector but at 3.99 down the line for all titles I’ll be cutting back to 4 titles, this is how Marvel is dying — Lex Silverback Kemp (@lexkempjr) May 11, 2018

I may be dropping several @DCComics titles. Now all titles are 3.99 and they have discontinued the ability to renew the purchased comic. — Spirit Comics (@SpiritComics1) May 11, 2018

@DCComics @JimLee so, increase prices to $3.99, remove digital codes & possibly still twice a month shipping on some? Thanks, but no thx. I was looking for an excuse to cut back on DC, now I have one. Even at $3.99, @Marvel will be better because of digital codes. #MakeMineMarvel — Storm (@Stormboli) May 10, 2018

It isn’t a deal breaker for me, yet, that #dccomics are all going 3.99 soon, but at two issues a month for some books, one series will match or exceed services that provide objectively more content. My own budget isn’t so tight but I really have to think before following a title. — psudonym (@psuedofolio) May 10, 2018

They’re also removing the digital codes for all the books that aren’t big events, this definitely doesn’t seem like a smart strategy as it gives @Marvel the edge in their $3.99 books and it could definitely cause some people to drop some @DCComics titles — CJ Seddon @FauxNerd96 (@FauxNerd96) May 10, 2018

So @DCComics will now all be $3.99. I’ll be dropping a few books from the pull list. In a world where comics dont sell anywhere the numbers they used to, or should be with this geek culture revolution, you’d think comic companies would stop shooting themselves in the foot. — Steve Knarr (@steveknarr) May 11, 2018