DC Comics Fans Are Pissed At The New Price Hikes

DC Comics announced Thursday prices for physical and digital copies of almost all ongoing title comic books will be raised to $3.99.

Unlike prime competitor Marvel Comics, DC books do not include a digital copy that allows physical book purchasers an opportunity to own a digital copy of their selected comic book.

DC Comics readers took to Twitter to express their grief with the price hike, many citing an issue with the increased costs to come with purchasing a twice-monthly title and the new $3.99 price tag being prohibitive towards readers trying new books.

Now that the veteran comic book publisher has concluded its “Rebirth” era — and its accompanying line-wide $2.99 pricing — DC Comics readers are expressing ire at the company for backing out on its 2011 “Drawing the line at $2.99” promotion.

The promotion included the company’s marquee heroes — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and more — proudly declaring the company was “keeping comics affordable for you.”

