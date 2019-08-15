Six DC Heroes Become Corrupted Villains

The Dark Universe is about to have a pretty big impact on the DC Universe. On Thursday, DC revealed early details about a series of The Infected tie-ins, which will revolve around six DC heroes who have been corrupted by The Batman Who Laughs. After being exposed to a toxin that transforms them into the worst versions of themselves, the heroes’ frustrations and pent-up anger are set to boil to the surface.

Shazam! & Blue Beetle

The tie-ins will begin with a series of one-shot issues revolving around Shazam! and Blue Beetle. The Infected: King Shazam! #1 will come from Sina Grace (Iceman, Go Go Power Rangers) and Joe Bennett (The Terrifics, The Immortal Hulk), and will be released on November 6th. This will be followed on November 20th by The Infected: Scarab #1, which will be written by Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum (Sea of Stars, The Astonishing Spider-Man) with art by Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man/Thundercats). One is a story of a hero whose soul has been turned black and who has something to prove to the old guard, the other a tale of a hero fighting the evil inside him, with his friends and family about to pay the price…and then some.

Both issues will feature covers by David Marquez and Dean White. You can check out an early look at them below.

Hawkman & Supergirl

The month will also bring The Infected tie-ins for the Hawkman and Supergirl series, both of which will be released on November 13th. Hawkman #18 will be written by Robert Venditti with art by Pat Olliffe and Tom Palmer, while Supergirl #26 will be written by Marc Andreyko with art by Eduardo Pansica and Julio Ferreira.

Hawkman #18 will feature a cover by Tyler Kirkham, and Supergirl #26 will have a cover by Dan Mora. You can check them out below.

…And More!

While this announcement only covers four of The Infected, all six of the characters will be revealed in Batman/Superman #4, which will be released on November 27th. That issue will be written by Joshua Williamson and David Marquez, with an acetate cover by Emanuela Lupacchino.

After that, the remaining two members of The Infected will be getting their own one-shots, which will hit shelves in December.

Are you excited for The Infected to get the spotlight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!