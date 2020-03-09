DC Comics Debuts A New Wonder Woman Statue

DC Comics makes their presence felt in London with a Wonder Woman statue. This comes just before putting up a Batman statue in Leicester Square as well. The project is called “Scenes In The Square” and might be worth a visit if you love these DC heroes. For Batman, the light under him highlights his profile and there’s a Bat-Signal being projected on the wall. On Diana’s side, she is literally bursting forth from the wall and her Lasso is made out of lighting elements so that it glows in the night sky. Both pieces are very handsome additions to the sky in the city. Both of the characters are experiencing an extended day in the sun with Wonder Woman 1984 this summer and The Batman filming right now. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been very open about how happy this journey has made her.

“For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one,” she said in a previous interview.

There have been other times that the actress had to marvel at just how much people cared about this character. The road has been worth it as fans absolutely love her take on Wonder Woman.

The #WonderWoman statue is really awesome! Need to see her lit up at night! pic.twitter.com/7XghqjhKxj — GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) February 29, 2020

“I think that when I just started, I didn’t understand the magnitude and how much this character means to people,” Gadot shared. “I was feeling like the little girl who’s supposed to climb the Kilimanjaro mountain, scratching my head and thinking, ‘How the hell am I going to do this?’ But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what we’re doing.”

“If in the first movie Diana didn’t understand the complexities of mankind, now she completely understands it…. She loves people, and I think that’s the key to this character, you know?” she mentioned. “She has the powers of a goddess, but she has the heart of a human.”