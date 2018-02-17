DC Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box, Doom Patrol and Mystics Team Packs Revealed

WizKids has announced the next Campaign Box and team packs coming the DC Comics Dice Master game.

The DC Comics Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box will be released in September. The campaign box includes 15 Justice League and Legion of Doom members including Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor and Metallo, with multiple versions of each character so that players can build their teams to their liking. The DC Comics Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box is a fixed content release that offers everything two players need to play Dice Masters. This includes Sidekick dice, Basic Action Dice, rules, and dice bags. The DC Comics Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box comes with an MSRP of $39.99.

The release of the DC Comics Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box will be accompanied by the release of two new DC Comics Dice Masters: Team Packs. The new Team Packs featuring the Doom Patrol and Mystics characters.

The Doom Patrol Team Pack includes classic Doom Patrol team members, including Elastic-Girl and Robotman, as well as allies like Plastic Man.

The Mystics Team Pack includes members of the Captain Marvel family, including Shazam!, Captain Marvel Jr., Mary Marvel and Black Adam.

Each Team Pack comes with 24 cards and 16 dice at an MSRP of $9.99.

These DC Comics Dice Masters releases will follow the release the Warhammer 40,000 Dice Masters Campaign Box and Team Packs.

Dice Masters is a game that uses Wizkid’s proprietary Dice Building Game system where players collect and assemble a “team” of character dice and battle in head-to-head gameplay. The game was designed by Michael Elliott and Eric M. Lang, who spearheaded the Dice Building Game concept with the game Quarriors.

Dice Masters currently features play across multiple licensed intellectual properties. These include DC Comics Dice Masters, Marvel Dice Masters, Dungeons & Dragons Dice Master, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Dice Masters, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Dice Masters. Warhammer 40,000 Dice Masters will soon join that list. The game was awarded the 2016 Origins Award for Best Collectible Game for DC Comics Dice Masters: War of Light.

Look for the DC Dice Masters: Justice Campaign Box and Doom Patrol and Mystics Team Packs in May.

Source: ICv2