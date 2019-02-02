DC Fans Thank Ben Affleck For His Time As Batman

Many are still dealing with the news that Ben Affleck won’t be Batman any longer in the DC films, but they are still taking to social media to share their many thanks and posts of appreciation for his time in the iconic role.

It broke yesterday that Affleck would be passing the torch to a new Batman in Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman film, which has been rebuilt from the ground up since he came on board. Originally that film was announced with Affleck attached not only to star in it but also to direct it. Affleck also wrote the script, which was expected to include Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

Affleck would then step down as director but was still attached to star. After Reeves came on board though rumors started swirling that he would also exit as the film’s star, and the whimper that Justice League left the box office with didn’t help things. That wasn’t Affleck’s fault mind you, as there were plenty of reasons why that film didn’t resonate with fans, but it became more and more clear that a change in the role could be coming sooner rather than later.

Despite Justice League’s letdown, fans were still excited to see what Reeves and Affleck could do together, and Reeves’ recent comments about it focusing more on Batman’s detective skills rather than his ability to throw a punch gave fans a lot of hope for that project.

While we will get that movie in 2021 (at least as of now), it won’t have Affleck in the role. Now the question becomes who will replace him as the Dark Knight, but before we get to that let’s take a second to show some appreciation for what Affleck did to bring the character to life on the big screen! Hit the next slide for more!

Top 5 Comic Scenes Of All Time

While Batman v Superman wasn’t beloved as an overall film, it still had some fantastic sequences, and for @JaeRoar, the Nightmare Batman sequence ranks as one of the top 5 comic scenes of all time.

Thank you @BenAffleck for being Batman, It was a ride. This is the scene thats still in my top 5 comic book scenes of all time. Also, @ZackSnyder is a legend for casting you while the internet hated it. You proved them wrong and you have that title. Thank you and best of luck. ? pic.twitter.com/n5etJsDhdT — Jae ? (@JaeRoar) January 31, 2019

Best Batman Ever

For others, Ben Affleck’s Batman was the best movie Batman ever, and it was all about that warehouse scene.

Hall Of GIFs

Some fans wanted to do more than just say thank you, so @4eyedRaven decided to bring together a cavalcade of Batman GIFs, and we think she did the tribute justice.

Thank you @BenAffleck for bringing Bruce Wayne/Batman to life. Wishing you all the best. pic.twitter.com/PT8kse9mgX — ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) January 31, 2019

No Justice

Other fans don’t think it’s fair that Affleck was saddled with Batman v Superman and Justice League and yet doesn’t get to do the solo film that at one point he was going to direct.

Lol Ben Affleck gave us the GOAT portrayal of Batman and he won’t even get to do the solo. No justice in that. Thank you, Ben for bringing MY BATMAN to life. Smh. — King Orm Marius (@GodDoomDG) January 31, 2019

Amazing

Many fans are still processing the news of a new Batman, but many still took time out to say thank you.

Thank you for making this version of Batman amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CPTlry2a36 — Sierra B. (@SBruce012602) January 31, 2019

Giving Your All

DC fans are slowly realizing that Affleck’s time as the Dark Knight is truly done, and they are thanking him for giving the part his all.

If Affleck is truly done with Batman for good then well I’ll just go ahead and say thank you for giving your all Ben #BenAffleck #Batman pic.twitter.com/3SsBBR4dAL — Dony (@Dpaddy12) January 31, 2019

Everything I Wanted

Fans also want to make sure Affleck knows how much they appreciated his portrayal of Batman, giving them everything they ever wanted in a Dark Knight.

Mr. Affleck, thank you so much for your amazing portrayal of Batman. You gave me everything I wanted in a live action Batman. Batfleck will be sorely missed by us all (excluding the haters) and I’m certain he will forever be my favorite. @BenAffleck #BatfleckForever https://t.co/IJGeo7tSNr — Michael Freeman (@MickeyTFreeman) January 31, 2019

Converted Doubter

Not everyone was convinced that Affleck could take on the Batman role and pull it off, but many fans came around to his take, especially after seeing just how intimidating Affleck’s Batman was on screen.

Not going to lie i was a doubter at first but after BvS seeing how intimidating and badass your version was comparable to Final Crisis where Batman had the guts to single handedly take on Darkseid so Thank you for truly making the character come to life! #MyBatman pic.twitter.com/gpFdOvrRoN — TJ Seymour?? ︽✵︽ (@C4Mour) January 31, 2019

A Child’s Dream

Affleck only had the chance to play Batman in two full movies (with a cameo in Suicide Squad), but despite how brief the run was it doesn’t mean fans didn’t appreciate it.

@BenAffleck Thank you for being the best Batman, you brought life to Bruce Wayne, a child’s dream to see a league movie and Batman was always my favorite, a shame that was as brief as his passage as Batman but thank you very much Mr. Bruce Wayne. ? pic.twitter.com/mBhdoH97ky — Vicente_almeida (@Vicentefotogra2) January 31, 2019

An Intersting Comparison

The internet wasn’t thrilled with Affleck’s casting in the role, and it’s interesting to see how that point of view has changed now that he’s leaving.

Heartbroken

Others are still coming to terms with the news, and are a bit heartbroken that they won’t get to see Affleck’s time as Batman continue.

Thank you for everything Ben. You were the greatest Batman I’ve seen on film. You were truly special to me. I am heartbroken at your departure, but understanding. Thank you. — Jake (@jadl1796) January 31, 2019

A Certain Element

Affleck’s Batman brought some fans back to their childhood love of the character, and they couldn’t be more appreciative.

Ben, you brought a certain element to Batman I might never not be able to quite explain and you made me feel like a little kid again. Thank you for bringing me there again. I wish Warner Brothers the best of luck on their next batch of DC movies but I will not be a part of them. pic.twitter.com/A1FGOIznhl — Deven Wagner (@InAmberCladd) January 31, 2019

